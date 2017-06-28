Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP | Whiteley Shopping Centre, Fareham, PO15 7PD
With over 250 restaurants in the UK - and two in Portsmouth - at Prezzo you’ll find modern Italian dining in a stylish and elegant setting, providing the perfect setting for any occasion.From bubbling pizzas and a plethora of pasta, to moreish desserts and refreshing ice creams, you can’t go wrong here.
02392 387951, 02392 387951 | www.prezzorestaurants.co.uk
