51 Station Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0EB
An authentic Thai restaurant and takeaway, Niyom Thai allows visitors to indulge their tastes in exotic, yet sophisticated dishes. It’s a restaurant that is ideal for couples enjoying a romantic meal, as well as families and large parties, with cosy and intimate surroundings that customers will find to be quite welcoming.
(023) 9246 6009 | www.niyomthai.co.uk
Facebook: Niyomthairestaruant
