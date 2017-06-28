Circus Wonderland show to return to Cosham

The circus returns to Cosham next month with high-flying acrobats, tumblers and clowns promising thrills and spills for all the family.

After proving to be a hugely popular attraction in King George V Playing Field last year, Circus Wonderland is returning with a brand new show packed with comedy and daredevil antics.

Arriving in the UK for the first time from Morocco, the Casablanca Troupe will be fearlessly flipping and flying across the arena, while Marton Perna will be freewheeling into the spotlight to perform spectacular stunts on his BMX.

Miss Grace Olivia will be lighting up the big top with her fiery foot juggling fiesta, while Ruslan Arlanov stylishly spins around the circus ring in his revolving Wonder Wheel.

Amid the action and excitement, award -winning clowns Kakehole and Mr Popol are returning to scale new summits of silliness with their crazy comic capers.

Audiences can expect lots of mess and mishaps when Mr Popol opens his new restaurant with Kakehole as the chef.

Paul Carpenter as Mr Popol and (right) Kriss Freear as Kakehole. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Mr Popol, aka Paul Carpenter, is particularly pleased to be back in Cosham.

‘We had a great response here last year,’ he said.

‘The people on this side of the city seemed really excited to have a family attraction appearing locally, rather than having to travel to Southsea Common.’

The circus is based locally in Wickham, and for the performers there is no place like home.

‘We are away travelling around the country for nine months each year,’ he continued.

‘It will be fantastic to be back in Cosham so our family and friends can come and see our show.’

Circus Wonderland is in Cosham from Wednesday, July 5 until Sunday, July 9.

Show times are weekdays at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, and Sunday at 12pm and 3pm.

Tickets are from £10 for children, £12 for adults.

For more information visit circuswonderland.co.uk or contact the box office on 07531 612240.