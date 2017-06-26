Melinda Messenger to star in Kings Theatre pantomime

TV presenter and former glamour model Melinda Messenger will star in this year’s Kings Theatre pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Melinda will be appearing at the Southsea venue as the Fairy Queen.

Following a modelling career which saw her dubbed the ‘Girl of the Thrillenium’ by The Sun, she embarked on a successful career in TV – hosting her own show, Melinda’s Big Night In for Channel 5. Alongside Ian Wright and Kate Walsh she launched magazine show Live From Studio Five, and now presents Cowboy Builders with Dominic Littlewood.

She is also reality TV veteran, having appeared on Dancing on Ice, The Jump and Celebrity Big Brother.

Snow White runs from December 5 to January 1. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call the box office on (023) 9282 8282.