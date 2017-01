Portsmouth’s Kim Woodburn has certainly been creating waves on Celebrity Big Brother.

She had a ‘Stop it!’ rant at Chloe Ferry for jumping into a pool and splashing her and dancer James Jordan felt the sharp side of her tongue when he crossed her and got a ‘fat slob’ rebuke.

So is 74-year-old Kim showing true Pompey spirit as befits the city of her bith - or is she just plain rude? Vote now in out fun poll.