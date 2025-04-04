10 FREE egg-citing activities for secondary school-aged kids this Easter

The Spring Sessions programme runs from Monday 7 April, to Saturday 19 April, at multiple locations across Portsmouth, ensuring activities are easily accessible.

Spring Sessions is an extension of HAF Fun Pompey (HAF), which can now offer free food and activities to all 11 to 16-year-olds from low-income families in PO1 to PO6 thanks to funding from the Household Support Fund.

The funding allows secondary school children in the city who don’t qualify for free school meals or HAF, but may still need support, to enjoy free activities and a hot meal during school holidays.

There are loads on offer to suit lots of personality types, including:

Trampolining at Flip Out

Finding calm through music, art and yoga

Professional musical theatre workshop

Skate and scooting at Pitt Street Skate Park

Football at Goals

Laser quest, archery & adventure activities at Fort Purbrook

Cllr Nicholas Dorrington, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: " We know that school holidays can be a tough time for families, which is why I'm so pleased we can use some of the funding from the household support fund to offer these free sessions to kids 11 and over in the city. It's a great opportunity to get out, meet new people, and learn something new over the holidays, and it doesn't cost a thing! Get involved!"

Booking is required, and spaces are limited. eequ.org/portsmouthcitycouncilsessions

Any questions? Phone 07901 100537 or email [email protected]

The activities available are:

Flip out

Monday 7 & Wednesday 9 and 16 April, 6pm to 9pm

Go beyond bouncing with stunt boxes to jump off, trampolines and hoops to play slam ball, soft foam pits to flip into and so much more at Flip Out Portsmouth. There are three hours of fun to be had, plus a delicious meal.

Music, art & yoga

Friday 11 April, 11.30am to 3pm

If high-action sports aren't for your tweens & teens, they can try out the newest Session activity - Creative Calm at The Base in The Guildhall. They can learn to find their zen with yoga, arts & crafts, music and pizza.

This activity is perfect for those looking for a more peaceful way to spend their school holidays, or anyone looking for a way to find calmness through creative outlets!

Professional musical theatre workshop

Thurs 10 April, 11.30am to 3pm

Discover the magic of musical theatre with a day of singing, dancing, and acting in a fun and supportive space! No experience? No problem. Build confidence, make new friends, and find out more about the BASE, the free creative space for young people in Portsmouth.

Skate, scoot & pizza party

Monday 14 & Thursday 17 April, 10am-1pm

Enjoy a free skate session at Pitt Street Skatepark, Portsmouth's first indoor space of its kind. All kit is provided, but if you want to bring your own skates, board or helmet you can. Even if you've never been on a board or skates, this session is the perfect opportunity to learn something new.

Football & pizza party

Tuesday 8 & 15 April, 10am to 1pm

Whether you can bend it like Beckham or are completely new to the game, come along to Goals to play five-a-side on the best small-sided football pitches in Portsmouth. When it's time for a breather, there'll be free pizza, burgers and drinks. Goals' top coaches will also be running skill sessions on the cutting-edge, all-weather surfaces and you'll then have the chance to use your new skills in matches with your friends.

Laser quest, archery & adventure activities

Saturday 19 April, 11-2pm

Get down to the Peter Ashley Activity Centre to join in on free Laser Tag, Archery, Bouldering, Air Rifle shooting, with a free lunch included in the beautiful and historic location of Fort Purbrook.