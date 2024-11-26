150 young local singers to join the UK’s most ambitious youth music programme at Portsmouth Cathedral for ‘A Grand Georgian Christmas’

150 local young singers will enjoy an extraordinary musical experience this Christmas, singing alongside Gabrieli, one of the country’s most acclaimed ensembles, in a spectacular seasonal programme 'A Grand Georgian Christmas'.

The concert, which will take place in the stunning surroundings of Portsmouth Cathedral on Wednesday 27th November will involve young singers from East Meon Primary School, Portsmouth Grammar School, The Portsmouth Grammar Junior School, Faith in Harmony, Wickham Church of England Primary School, Portsmouth Cathedral Choir.

Led by Artistic Director Paul McCreesh, ‘A Grand Georgian Christmas’ is Gabrieli’s most ambitious tour to date, involving around 5,000 late-primary and secondary school students as part of Gabrieli Roar.

Gabrieli Roar is a partnership between Gabrieli and a network of school, church and youth choirs from all over the UK. The young singers are trained to perform side-by-side with professional musicians, enabling them to discover the brilliance of classical music from within. The programme breaks down barriers and has been described as “completely transformational” by many of those involved.

Issy Rainey, a singer from The Legacy Choir Plymouth said “Missing out on Roar would make me a very different person. Initially, I was unsure about joining as I have no classical training and I don’t attend a fancy school - but Roar has completely changed my view on choral music. It can be so fragile, but so powerful. I feel so proud to be involved. It’s an incredible experience. I wish it could last longer, I can never get enough of it.”

Concert-goers will find themselves transported back in time to the vibrant ambience of Georgian Christmas festivities in country and parish churches. The programme traces the Christmas story through four distinct chapters - The Promise, The Shepherds, The Manger and The Angels. It includes carols, hymns and anthems by composers including Handel, Haydn and many lesser-known figures. The massed choirs will be joined by a colourful ensemble, featuring many old instruments which would have been heard in church bands in the 18th and 19th centuries - including two very rare serpents.

Dr David Price, Master of the Choirists at Portsmouth Cathedral said “‘We are so looking forward to working with Gabrieli Roar once again. It’s full steam ahead for rehearsals here and in our various participating schools for some of whom this will be their first opportunity to sing in Portsmouth Cathedral and to be part of a concert of such stunning music and alongside musicians of international fame and repute.”

Book tickets to ‘A Grand Georgian Christmas’ at Portsmouth Cathedral - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/gabrieli/t-eayrenj