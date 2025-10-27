2026 Beaulieu Event Dates Announced

Motoring fans won’t want to miss their favourite Simply rally. Set in the beautiful Beaulieu grounds, these lively events offer drivers the chance to show off their vehicles, admire others of the same marque or region and enjoy a great day out with fellow enthusiasts.

Plus, everyone taking part in a Simply rally with their vehicle has the chance to win the People’s Choice Award, voted for by event visitors on the day, and can enjoy all of the features of the Beaulieu attraction. However, before the Simply season gets underway, the action begins with Drive It Day on 26 April, a special celebration inviting owners of all pre-2005 classics to take part.

The 2026 Simply rally season gets off to a strong start with Simply VW on 24 May. Fan-favourites return across the summer, including Simply Porsche on 31 May, Simply Ford on 7 June, and Simply French on 28 June, followed by Simply Land Rover on 5 July.

A weekend double-bill brings together Simply Audi on 18 July and Simply Japanese on 19 July, with August continuing the momentum with Simply Mercedes (9 August), Simply Jaguar (16 August) and Simply Aston Martin (23 August). As autumn arrives, the season rolls on with Simply BMW on 20 September and Simply Italian on 27 September, before rounding off the year in style with Simply Smart on 8 November.

The popular BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair returns to Beaulieu from Friday 1toSunday 3 May for its sixth year. Visitors can expect vibrant garden and flower displays, inspiring talks, interactive workshops, a Good Food Market, plus plenty more to plant the seeds of inspiration. Headlining the event is Adam Frost, star of BBC’s Gardeners’ World, alongside other famous faces from the show.

The Spring Autojumble weekend is just around the corner on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 May. Avid autojumblers will descend on Beaulieu for two-days of hunting for bargains and rare finds, with everything from vintage collectibles to motoring spares up for grabs. With vibrant car club displays all weekend and the return of Land Rover Rummage on Sunday, the show promises a full weekend of automotive excitement.

Unmissable family celebration the Custom and American Show is back for Father’s Day on Sunday 21 June. Jaw-dropping customs and American classics take centre stage at the show, but visitors can also enjoy everything from fairground rides to live music and entertainment. Plus, families can enter the Father’s Day prize draw for the chance to win some great prizes.

Beaulieu’s 2026 events calendar also features a variety of external rallies, including the popular National Mini Day on Sunday 14 June, as the club celebrates its 40th anniversary with special festivities at the show. Also taking place is the National Austin Seven Rally on Sunday 28 June and the Graham Walker Run on Sunday 9 August. Back for its second year, VauxALL South welcomes all Vauxhalls, Bedfords and Opels for an end-of-season celebration on Saturday 26 September, with show commentator Our Tim organising the event. Beaulieu Bikers’ Day returns on Saturday 6 June for a celebration of motorbikes and scooters. From sleek classics to bold customs, it’s a day filled with great bikes and good company.

Following the success of its inaugural event this year, A Royal Hunt: History Re-enactment Weekend will return on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 July. Organised by The Marquess of Winchester’s Regiment, this two-day event offers a vivid glimpse into life during the English Civil War. Highlights include living history stations, drill displays with musket and cannon firings, a lively drum jam, falconry demonstrations and cloister tours.

Out-of-this-world performance cars will descend on the New Forest venue once again this summer, as Supercar Weekend returns on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August for two days of high-octane excitement. Packed with stunning displays across the grounds, including a showcase of prestige and hypercars on Palace House lawns, as well as action-packed demonstrations, it’s an unmissable event for car enthusiasts and families alike.

For a break in the motoring excitement, acclaimed theatre company This Is My Theatre will be back at Beaulieu with two more fantastic summer performances. Set in the picturesque grounds, showgoers are invited to bring a picnic blanket and their favourite tipple for a magical evening of outdoor theatre. Visitors can take their pick from two classic tales, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland on Wednesday 12 August, The Great Gatsby on Thursday 13 August or enjoy both!

The International Autojumble, the big sister event to the Spring Autojumble, returns on 12 and 13 September with even more treasure-hunting excitement. The renowned event features hundreds of stands packed with motoring spares, automobilia, antiques, books, bikes and more. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, an Automart, Classic Car Park, the Bonhams | Cars Auction and other show highlights.

Tickets for Beaulieu’s events will go on sale later in the year, click here to view the full 2026 events calendar.

