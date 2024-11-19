55 pupils take over the theatre
Featuring the music of Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, AC/DC, Lady Gaga, Nina Simone and Blondie with a live band on stage it is Shakespeare, just maybe not quite how you'd know it....
"It's fair to say that not everyone will approve of our adaptation," says James Robinson, Director of Drama at The Portsmouth Grammar School, who has adapted this version of Shakespeare's play. "Shakespeare himself believed in adaptation and transmutation, so would probably approve. A Midsummer Night's Dream, in particular, has always benefitted from a playful, inventive approach given the magical context of much of the action."
Pupils have been rehearsing the show since the summer after school and at weekends to prepare for the 3-night run at the New Theatre Royal next week. They will also be performing a special matinee to 400 local school children on Friday afternoon.
"The matinee is always a lot of fun, and also very challenging for the cast as the audience of Year 5 and 6 pupils react very differently to different parts of the play to the more adult audience in the evening," says James.
Pupils have been involved in performing, staging, cueing, lighting, filming and soundtracking the show. "The objective every year is to find opportunities to showcase what our pupils are capable of," concludes James. "There are very few endeavours as challenging as running a production, with its many moving parts and people. I take enormous pride in their joy and commitment, and I thank them for going with and trusting an unconventional show."
https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/a-midsummer-nights-dream-rocks/