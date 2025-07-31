A colourful, language-free theatre show for kids all about art and creativity is coming to Hampshire this August

Playful, vibrant and language free children’s theatre show SPLAT! Is delighted to be coming to Havant in Hampshire on Saturday 9th August. SPLAT! is a high-energy physical comedy about art, creativity and collaboration, created for children aged 3-7.

This playful and engaging production was devised in collaboration with award winning deaf artist, filmmaker and performer Brian Duffy who co-created ‘Small World’ the first sitcom in British Sign Language. It is completely accessible for deaf audiences, non-English speaking audiences and small children who are yet to get to grips with words as no language is spoken throughout.

SPLAT! takes place inside a vibrant artist’s studio where two aspiring painters - one neat, precise, and serious, the other chaotic, messy, and full of mischief - must learn to work together. As they navigate their artistic differences, they take the audience on a journey through the history of art from ancient cave paintings to modern masterpieces.

This journey is full of clowning, movement and slapstick comedy, creating an interactive and sensory-rich experience and a stage that starts pristine and ends in a glorious explosion of colour and mess. Young audiences are invited to engage, explore, and celebrate their own creative instincts and to enquire about the vibrant, messy world that has been created before their eyes.

SPLAT! explores themes of collaboration, play and spontaneity, all through a wordless, visually striking performance packed with colour, music, and surprises. The show embraces the philosophy behind Picasso’s famous words:

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”

As part of its UK tour, SPLAT! will be visiting Havan't Spring Arts and Heritage Centre on Saturday 9th August 2025. Shows will be at 11.30am & 2pm. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.thespring.co.uk/event/splat/