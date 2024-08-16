A Fareham Fairytale: princess visits return to Whiteley this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Princess visits return to Whiteley this Saturday (17th August)

Families will have the chance to meet Tower Princess and Magic Lamp Princess for free this weekend (Saturday 17th August) at Whiteley.

The princess characters will be visiting the centre between 11am and 4pm and can be spotted roaming the centre, and also on the main stage where they will put on a magical performance.

There will be two further character meet and greets over the summer holidays, with Spider Hero and American Captain visiting on Sunday 25th August, and Sleepy Princess and Tinker Fairy stopping by on Saturday 31st August.

There is no need to book in advance for any of the character visits, but it is advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “With the summer holidays now in full swing, we’re excited to bring some of the nation’s favourite characters to the centre for families to meet and get that all-important selfie.

“The sessions are the perfect way to keep the kids entertained for free during the summer holidays, perhaps coupled with some shopping or a bite to eat afterwards too!”

For more details and to plan your day at Whiteley, please visit: https://www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk/event/princess-and-superhero-visits