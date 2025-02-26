A Night of Celebration & Community!

By Isabelle Sene
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 08:40 BST
Join us for a Cabaret Night in support of Loaves of Love, to celebrate International Women's Day.

A Night of Celebration & Community!

Join us for a Cabaret Night in support of Loaves of Love, to celebrate International Women's Day.

Live Music | Dance | Poetry Readings A night of incredible performances celebrating International Women's Day!

  • Where: The Dockyard Club, Southsea
  • When: Friday, 7th March
  • Doors Open: 7:30 PM | Show Starts: 8:00 PM
  • Pay Bar Available

Tickets: £10 (plus evenbrite fee)

Featuring: Africapella | DrumNation Tribe | Paula Ann Savage | Megan Linford | Kate Olliver-Kneafsey | Janneth Rey | The Salvadorian Dancers | Zak – followed by dancing!

There will also be a bake sale, of course!

Let’s celebrate, support, and make a difference together!

Get your tickets early on the Eventbrite site under "a cabaret night", or look us up on our social medias to find the Eventbrite link.

Facebook & Instagram: @loavesoflovegb

Loaves of Love class: our participants and the Chefs.

Loaves of Love class: our participants and the Chefs. Photo: Submitted

The Salvadorian dancers

The Salvadorian dancers Photo: Submitted

Paula Ann Savage

Paula Ann Savage Photo: Submitted

DrumNation Tribe

DrumNation Tribe Photo: Submitted

