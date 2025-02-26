A Night of Celebration & Community!

Join us for a Cabaret Night in support of Loaves of Love, to celebrate International Women's Day.

Live Music | Dance | Poetry Readings A night of incredible performances celebrating International Women's Day!

Where: The Dockyard Club, Southsea

When: Friday, 7th March

Doors Open: 7:30 PM | Show Starts: 8:00 PM

Pay Bar Available

Tickets: £10 (plus evenbrite fee)

Featuring: Africapella | DrumNation Tribe | Paula Ann Savage | Megan Linford | Kate Olliver-Kneafsey | Janneth Rey | The Salvadorian Dancers | Zak – followed by dancing!

There will also be a bake sale, of course!

Let’s celebrate, support, and make a difference together!

Get your tickets early on the Eventbrite site under "a cabaret night", or look us up on our social medias to find the Eventbrite link.

1 . Contributed Loaves of Love class: our participants and the Chefs. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales