A Night of Celebration & Community!
Join us for a Cabaret Night in support of Loaves of Love, to celebrate International Women's Day.
Live Music | Dance | Poetry Readings A night of incredible performances celebrating International Women's Day!
- Where: The Dockyard Club, Southsea
- When: Friday, 7th March
- Doors Open: 7:30 PM | Show Starts: 8:00 PM
- Pay Bar Available
Tickets: £10 (plus evenbrite fee)
Featuring: Africapella | DrumNation Tribe | Paula Ann Savage | Megan Linford | Kate Olliver-Kneafsey | Janneth Rey | The Salvadorian Dancers | Zak – followed by dancing!
There will also be a bake sale, of course!
Let’s celebrate, support, and make a difference together!
Get your tickets early on the Eventbrite site under "a cabaret night", or look us up on our social medias to find the Eventbrite link.
Facebook & Instagram: @loavesoflovegb