A top summer of Simply rallies at Beaulieu

Always a popular event, Simply Land Rover returns this Sunday 6th July, with a wide variety of adventure-ready 4X4s set to take over the grounds. For those wanting to put their off-roading skills to the test, Beaulieu’s own Forest Drive offers the perfect challenge, with plenty of steep slopes, bumps and water crossings to tackle. Tickets are available for anyone eager to join the ride in their own vehicle, and Forest Drive vehicles can be booked for self-driving or with professional drivers for visitors who just want to enjoy the experience as a passenger. Owners can also hunt for essential spares in the Land Rover Rummage and pick up a few fun extras at the trade stands.

A double dose of Simply fun is lined up for the following weekend, with Simply Aston Martin on Saturday 19th July, followed by Simply Japanese on Sunday 20th July. Aston Martin enthusiasts can look forward to two special displays at Saturday’s rally, as Beaulieu celebrates the 60th anniversary of the DB6 alongside a showcase of Newport Pagnell V8 models. Held in partnership with the Aston Martin Owners Club, visitors can expect a striking display of sleek Astons lining the showgrounds. While on Sunday, everything from sporty Subarus and powerful Japanese motorbikes to family-friendly Hondas will be on display.

Adding even more elegance to the scenic surroundings, Simply Mercedes returns on Sunday 10th August with everything from custom G Classes and restored SSKs to the occasional L190 joining the display. Right around the corner, Simply Jaguar, held in association with the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, roars into Beaulieu on Sunday 17th August. All models of Jaguar and Daimler and invited to take part, offering the chance to see some stunning saloons, sports cars, convertibles and classics.

As summer slowly comes to an end, the Simply rallies continue in full swing, with Simply French on Sunday 14th September celebrating everything from daily drives like Peugeot and Renault to rare marques such as Panhard and Facel Vega. A special Citroën DS 70th anniversary display will also be taking place for visitors to enjoy.

The following weekend features another back-to-back lineup of Simply rallies, and this time it’s a German takeover with Simply Audi on Saturday 20th September followed by Simply BMW on Sunday 21st September. Both event days are set to showcase an array of impressive, high-performance vehicles, offering fans of sporty vehicles the perfect reason to attend both rallies. Sunday’s Simply BMW will also feature a 50th anniversary display of the BMW 3 Series, with any generation of the model welcome to participate. Popular YouTuber Tim Watson, better known as Our Tim, will be bringing his energetic commentary to the event throughout the day, and showgoers will be able to re-live the highlights by watching his recap video afterwards.

The penultimate Simply rally of the year, Simply Italian, takes place on Sunday 28th September, featuring a diverse line up that ranges from compact Fiat city cars to feisty Ferrari sports cars. Finally, wrapping up a busy year of Simply rallies, Simply Smart returns, as always, on Remembrance Sunday, 9th November. These fun and vibrant cars brighten the winter season, many wrapped with eye-catching and colourful patterns.

Anyone participating in any of the Beaulieu Simply rallies is in with a chance of taking home the People’s Choice Award trophy, as voted for by showgoers on the day. One overall winner and two runners-up will be chosen, each heading home with some fantastic Beaulieu prizes.

Participant and visitor tickets for Simply rallies include full access to the entire Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum and its latest display, Icons of F1, featuring legendary Formula 1 cars from across the years. Visitors can also explore Palace House, where a selection of newly refurbished rooms are open to the public for the first time this year, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area.

Head to www.beaulieu.co.uk/events to explore Beaulieu’s full events calendar, packed with even more motoring highlights, including the thrilling Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on 2-3 August and the iconic International Autojumble on 6-7 September.

1 . Contributed Simply Audi on Saturday 20th September Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Simply Land Rover on Sunday 6th July Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Simply BMW on Sunday 21st September Photo: Submitted Photo Sales