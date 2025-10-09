A Weekend of Legends – Full Send Racing Lounge
From Friday 31st October to Sunday 2nd November, step into a party atmosphere unlike anything else in the city. Full Send is celebrating the world’s greatest racing legends with the vibrant traditions of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos – a festival that’s all about life, colour, music and remembering the people we have loved and admired.
What to Expect
- UV Party Vibes – the Lounge will glow with neon lighting, marigold colours and striking Mexican-inspired artwork honouring racing heroes.
- Race with Legends – take the wheel in Full Send’s cutting-edge simulators and race on the tracks where the racing legends made their names.
- Fiesta Atmosphere – expect energy, colour, and beats all weekend – not your usual spooky Halloween night.
- Fancy Dress Fun – younger guests (and the young at heart) can join the celebration in costumes – whether it’s racing legends, skeleton chic, or colourful Day of the Dead-inspired looks. Best costume will win free time on the track.
- Mexican Flavours – keep the fiesta going with tacos, small plates, and cocktails from Las Iguanas.
This isn’t horror, this is a celebration of life and legends – the perfect mash-up of racing, music, and Mexico’s most colourful festival.
Full Send Racing Lounge, Gun Wharf Quays, Portsmouth
Friday 31st October – Sunday 2nd November - Noon until 3pm and 6pm until 9pm
Book your simulator experience today and join the fiesta.