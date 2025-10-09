A Weekend of Legends – Full Send Racing Lounge

Full Send Racing Lounge is hosting - A Weekend of Legends

This Halloween weekend, forget the tired tricks and clichés – Portsmouth’s Full Send exciting new Racing Lounge is bringing the colour, the culture, and the thrill with “A Weekend of Legends” in partnership with Las Iguanas.

From Friday 31st October to Sunday 2nd November, step into a party atmosphere unlike anything else in the city. Full Send is celebrating the world’s greatest racing legends with the vibrant traditions of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos – a festival that’s all about life, colour, music and remembering the people we have loved and admired.

What to Expect

UV Party Vibes – the Lounge will glow with neon lighting, marigold colours and striking Mexican-inspired artwork honouring racing heroes.

Race with Legends – take the wheel in Full Send’s cutting-edge simulators and race on the tracks where the racing legends made their names.

Fiesta Atmosphere – expect energy, colour, and beats all weekend – not your usual spooky Halloween night.

Fancy Dress Fun – younger guests (and the young at heart) can join the celebration in costumes – whether it’s racing legends, skeleton chic, or colourful Day of the Dead-inspired looks. Best costume will win free time on the track.

Mexican Flavours – keep the fiesta going with tacos, small plates, and cocktails from Las Iguanas.

This isn’t horror, this is a celebration of life and legends – the perfect mash-up of racing, music, and Mexico’s most colourful festival.

Full Send Racing Lounge, Gun Wharf Quays, Portsmouth

Friday 31st October – Sunday 2nd November - Noon until 3pm and 6pm until 9pm

Book your simulator experience today and join the fiesta.