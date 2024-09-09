Fareham’s latest opening promises to ignite imaginations within the role play world.

Set to open on Saturday September 21st, Wonder will include 12 stimulating role play areas for children including a Space Station, Airport, indoor beach featuring a Sensory ‘under-water’ cove, and Superhero Head Quarters.

The space is designed for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups to play, reconnect and ignite imaginations in a realm of stimulating areas. The facilities include a café serving handcrafted coffee, luxury cakes and food, baby change, feeding area and toilets.

Role play has been documented as an important way of children recognising the world around them. It also strengthens a wide variety of cognitive abilities, including sustained attention, memory and logical reasoning.

Marnie Waller, Co-Founder and Director said “We are thrilled to be able to deliver something special to the families of Fareham and the surrounding areas. Lovingly curated, Wonder was built with a passion to go above and beyond in all areas, providing a safe, welcoming space for caregivers and a quality play experience for the children. Birthday parties are already proving popular, and we look forward to launching our exciting line up of events.”

Cllr Simon Martin, Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Wonder to Fareham Shopping Centre. We know that our soft play area is very popular for parents with toddlers and Wonder will add a new dimension by providing a special environment for toddlers to learn and play. I’m sure it will quickly become a hugely popular place for families.”

Aran Uner, Asset Manager at RivingtonHark, said: “We saw the popularity and quality of Wonder and knew they would be a welcome addition to Fareham. A lot of our engagement with the local customers within Fareham stated their desire for more engagement with families and younger children, which we heard and answered. Wonder is a new and thriving business that focuses on the development and entertainment of young children and we are thrilled to have worked with them on their second site in Hampshire.”

As well as offering role play areas, it will also offer inclusive-for-everyone events.

Wonder will offer bookable SEN sessions for children who will benefit from a calm space.

Booking can be done via Wonder’s online booking system on their website. Walk ins are welcome but booking is preferred to avoid disappointment. For more information, visit Wonder’s website: www.wonder-imagination.co.uk

To keep up to date with Fareham Shopping Centre visit www.farehamshopping.com, ‘Like’ on Facebook www.facebook.com/farehamshopping and follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/farehamshopping, or on X @farehamshopping.

