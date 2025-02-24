An action-packed year awaits at Beaulieu with new exhibitions and displays.

There will also be returning favourites including Sculpture at Beaulieu and the popular Fairy and Dragon willow trail will be back in time for May half-term, as well as a packed events calendar throughout the year and historic motors and characters coming to life for school holidays. It’s going to be a great year to visit.

For history lovers, Palace House is the historic home of the Montagu family and newly redecorated private rooms will be to open to visitors in spring. The work is currently being completed, and visitors will be able look around the set of themed rooms which were once part of Edward, Lord Montagu’s private apartment.

Lord Montagu said: “The design of these furbished bedrooms and bathrooms comes from a very fruitful collaboration with the interior design course at Solent University in Southampton, whose students came up with some wonderful ideas to ensure that each room has a distinctly different theme.”

The students have taken their inspiration from the gardens of Palace House, Montagu family history and the Solent which borders the estate. The new bedrooms and bathrooms will be unveiled in time for Easter visits and entry will be part of a ticket to Beaulieu.

“We had one of those!”

Opening in April in Beaulieu’s existing exhibition spaces, “We Had One Of Those!” is a brand-new interactive feature display allowing visitors to relive their memories from the past. Get back in the driver’s seat of some of the most popular cars from your childhood, start conversations with the family and enjoy getting up-close and personal with some of the most iconic vehicles of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and noughties. Building upon a smaller scale feature in Summer 2024, this interactive display has been expanded and will feature even more vehicles, history and memories.

Icons of F1 in the National Motor Museum

The National Motor Museum is a firm favourite for Beaulieu visitors, with fascinating displays telling the rich story of motoring, showcasing land speed record breakers and incredible examples of pioneering motoring.

To celebrate 75 years since the inaugural Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship in 1950, the National Motor Museum will be hosting a new display: Icons of Formula 1. Opening 24 May to 2 November, this new display will feature iconic racing cars, each representing a decade of technical and sporting development in Formula 1’s illustrious history. The display will also celebrate some of the legendary drivers that drove those vehicles. For fans of Formula 1, it’s not one to miss!

Fairies and Dragons return in May

Following its success in 2024, the Fairy and Dragon willow sculpture trail returns to Beaulieu, bigger and better than before. Explore Beaulieu’s wonderful grounds and gardens between 1 May to 8 June and keep an eye out for intricately woven willow sculptures and hidden mythical creatures hiding amongst the trees and foliage. Don’t forget to pick up an activity trail on arrival to help you uncover the story behind how these mythical beasts made Beaulieu their home.

Sculpture at Beaulieu returns

Sculpture at Beaulieu is back for 2025! Palace House and its gardens will once again be home to an impressive variety of 150 eye-catching sculptures. These thought-provoking works by acclaimed sculptors will be on display throughout the summer, from the 13 June to 14 September. The collection of works by renowned sculptors will range from figurative to abstract pieces and cover a diverse range of mediums. All sculptures will be for sale too, so if you’re looking for that perfect piece for the garden or home, Sculpture at Beaulieu is the place to get some inspiration.

Packed 2025 calendar of events

The busy 2025 events season will feature an exciting lineup of shows. There are no less than 14 Simply rallies scheduled to take place throughout the year, with Simply British kicking off the events season on the 27 April as well as familiar favourites such as Simply Ford, Simply Aston Martin and Simply VW returning.

What better way to inspire the gardening year ahead than with the ever-popular BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair on the 2-4 May filled with Beautiful Borders, helpful planting ideas and stunning floral displays from top nurseries.

Returning Beaulieu favourites include the Spring Autojumble on the 17-18 May, and The Custom and American Show on Father’s Day 15 June is even bigger this year with colourful custom cars, cool American motors and even a fairground! Beaulieu Supercar Weekend is back for a two-day celebration of all things supercar on the 2-3 August, and the biggest outdoor sale of motoring items in Europe, the International Autojumble, is back on the 6-7 September.

A Royal Hunt: History Re-enactment Weekend.

As well as all this excitement, Beaulieu has a brand-new event for 2025. On the 12-13 July, join them for an immersive family-fun weekend where history comes alive with The Marquess of Winchester’s Regiment. Be transported back to the Civil War period as the regiment re-creates the life and times of the turbulent 17th Century.

Tickets are on sale now at www.beaulieu.co.uk/events. Sign up to Beaulieu’s event emails or social media pages to be one of the first to receive event news.

Enjoy a ride in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Have you ever wanted to take a ride in one of the most phantasmagorical machines ever made? With a stunning Chitty Chitty Bang Bang reconstruction driving around Beaulieu in 2025, this is your chance!

During school holidays and weekends from March to October, this magnificent motor will be driving round the attraction grounds for all to admire. Attraction visitors will be able to book their own ride** and take their seat in this ‘fine-four-fendered-friend’ for a spin about the grounds. For fans of hit TV series The Wind in the Willows, Mr Toad’s Car is also available to book your very own ride in. It’s sure to be an unforgettable highlight to a grand day out at Beaulieu.

**Additional charges apply with tickets available upon arrival.

Plus all the features of the attraction you love

Visitor tickets include entrance to all that Beaulieu has to offer, in addition to the National Motor Museum and Palace House.

Little ones will love Little Beaulieu, with so much to capture their imaginations. From tree-top walkways, a secret staircase and epic climbing walls, to a zip wire and even more exciting features, the enchanting play area, modelled on Lord Montagu’s ancestral home of Palace House, is the perfect way to let off steam.

Hop aboard Beaulieu’s much-loved Veteran Bus for a nostalgic journey through the grounds between the two onsite bus stops and experience a bird’s eye view of the attraction from the Monorail. Walk in the footsteps of the monks who lived at Beaulieu Abbey more than 800 years ago, then in the Secret Army Exhibition learn about the Special Operations Executive agents who trained on the Beaulieu Estate during World War 2.

Plus, throughout the school holidays, there will be a whole host of activities to entertain the kids. With new trails to follow and activities to complete, they’ll be spoilt for choice.

Visitors during Easter, May Half-Term and Summer can experience the sounds, sights and smells from motoring past as historic vehicles rumble into life and drive out of the National Motor Museum for motoring parades*. Meet the friendly historic characters who drive them and collect their character cards throughout your day out.

*Parades will not take place on event days or every school holiday. See beaulieuevents.co.uk for our full calendar of events.

1 . Contributed Fairy and Dragon willow trail is back in May half-term at Beaulieu Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Rides in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Photo: Submitted Photo Sales