Creatives invite art lovers to enjoy an ‘exhilarating’ and ‘exciting’ summer exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral as a society celebrates its 112th year
ARTISTS are showcasing their work in the grand setting of Portsmouth Cathedral after an exhibition launched this weekend.
This year, creatives from the Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society are celebrating their group’s 112th anniversary.
Members opened their annual summer exhibition on Sunday, displaying a range of fine art in a variety of mediums and styles.
Irene Strange, a member of the society, has six acrylic paintings in the show.
She said: ‘The opening went splendidly.
‘There are nearly 400 pieces of work - work in oils, watercolours, in all textures. There are some superb portraits.
‘We invite everyone to come along - it’s a most exhilarating, exciting exhibition.’
The show will run until August 11.
Irene added: ‘Southsea Gallery chose their favourite picture, a painting of South Parade pier, and the White Dog Gallery chose a big cloudscape, magnificent pieces.
‘Despite the fact that we were unable to have an exhibition last year, I think that the calibre of works this year exceeds all expectations.’