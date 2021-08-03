This year, creatives from the Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society are celebrating their group’s 112th anniversary.

Members opened their annual summer exhibition on Sunday, displaying a range of fine art in a variety of mediums and styles.

Irene Strange, a member of the society, has six acrylic paintings in the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commitee members, Sue Jones, Irene Strange, Peter Coote, Pauline Fleming and Eileen Brookes at the Art exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral.Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘The opening went splendidly.

‘There are nearly 400 pieces of work - work in oils, watercolours, in all textures. There are some superb portraits.

‘We invite everyone to come along - it’s a most exhilarating, exciting exhibition.’

Irene Strange at the art exhibition. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The show will run until August 11.

Irene added: ‘Southsea Gallery chose their favourite picture, a painting of South Parade pier, and the White Dog Gallery chose a big cloudscape, magnificent pieces.

‘Despite the fact that we were unable to have an exhibition last year, I think that the calibre of works this year exceeds all expectations.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Sue Jones with her art work. Picture: Habibur Rahman

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Irene Strange and her PA. Picture: Habibur Rahman