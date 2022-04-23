Painting, printmaking, photography, textile art, wood, ceramics, jewellery, glasswork and sculpture from local makers will go on display to the public on April 23, 24, and 30, as well as May 1 and 2.

This year’s Emsworth Arts Trail will welcome 85 artists to showcase their work, creating a colourful and creative journey around the village.

Carol Price, event chairperson, said: ‘The Emsworth Arts Trail has become a key event in our town’s calendar.

The artists of the trail gather on the beach at Emsworth. Picture: Vince Lavender

‘We really are a strong community of artists, with new exhibitors always welcome. There are ten new artists joining us this year.

‘There is always something to excite and delight; the Emsworth Arts Trail has certainly put the town on the map as a destination for art.’

Beginning with just ten artists exhibiting in their home studios in 2001, the Emsworth Arts Trail has grown to include an exciting range of local artists.

Drawing art appreciators from far and wide, last year’s event saw 60,000 visits recorded to venues over the two weekends.

Kate L'Amie, a textile artist who coordinates PR and publicity for the trail, thinks that Emsworth has ‘the best art trail in the country’.

She said: ‘I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to go round and see everyone’s work.

‘We ran a full trial last year but we moved it to the autumn and that was a good decision.

2020 we had to cancel because of the pandemic.

‘However, we had a great response in September last year - people were so happy to be out and looking at art, it was a big community thing. Hopefully it’ll be the same this year.

‘There’s a really wide range of artists and different forms, and there’s a hell of a lot on show - a wide range of prices, there’s something for everybody.

‘It’s great for people to walk from venue to venue and have a cup of tea. It makes the town feel really vibrant and busy for the two weekends.’

Some artists open their homes and studios to provide an insight into the way they work, while others group together to exhibit in community spaces, pop-up galleries and local businesses, offering visitors the opportunity to view several artists in one venue.

Fine art photographer Ali Warner, who has lived in the harbour area of Bosham for 30 years, will be taking part in the Emsworth Arts Trail for the first time this year.

She said: ‘I believe that it’s an art trail of a really high standard so I’m excited to be included.

‘Emsworth has really established itself as an interesting arts venue.’

Ali says that she is looking forward to meeting people and sharing her ‘interesting blend of work’, a ‘combination of digital photography and 19th century photographic technique’ with fellow art lovers.

‘I know people follow my work much more coherently when they’ve met me,’ she said.

The artist draws her inspiration from the natural world around her, and is particularly interested in ecological issues facing water.

Her work will be put on display in the International Hall at Methodist Church on High Street.

Ali added: ‘The trail is an inclusive way of allowing people to experience and explore what they might not get to every day.

‘They’re not galleries, which can be a bit intimidating - the trail is all about open access and meeting creators and makers in their own space. I think it makes it accessible and interesting.’

Painter and mixed media artist Rick Dawson will be exhibiting his work in his garden studio at Esmond Close.

A technical consultant by day, 54-year-old Rick says that art is his ‘passion’ and he has been drawing and painting since he can remember.

He likes to ‘lose himself’ in the worlds he creates in his sketchbook whenever he finds the time to draw.

This is Rick’s second year taking part in the Emsworth Arts Trail, having moved to the area about two and a half years ago.

He said: ‘It was the art community that made me look forward to living here.

‘I’ve always walked the art trail as my wife’s from Emsworth.

‘There’s a good sense of community - it’s a nice feeling, a supportive environment.’

The artist is working on two projects: the dark series ‘World of DarkWood’, and the distorted landscapes of ‘this Britain’.

Rick, who says he is ‘drawn towards detail’, can spend around two years completing one of his larger paintings.

He added: ‘The surreal landscapes drew a lot of attention from people last year.

‘The engagement last year was good, we had more than 400 people come through the house because it’s my garden studio. Lots of very positive feedback.

‘This year, I have a range of paintings which I’ve never shown before.’

With the majority of venues located within a mile of the town centre, visitors can walk, cycle or scoot along the trail.

The printed trail guide is available in shops around Emsworth now, and includes a map for visitors to plan their visits.

