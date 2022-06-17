New Portsmouth art exhibition sheds light on current times

AN EXHIBITION of new work by Portsmouth-based artist Colin Merrin draws inspiration from theunsettling times in which we live.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:27 pm

The series of work on paper featuring semi-abstract/figurative paintings and drawings is centred on the idea of meaning as a made-up phenomenon.

Colin’s show at the Jack House Gallery in Old Portsmouth will run from July 6 to July 20 and he revealed he was looking forward to showing his latest work in his adopted hometown.

Southsea-based artist Colin Merrin will open a new show in Old Portsmouth next month.

The artist said: ‘Jack House Gallery is a great space for artists to show their art and I’m looking forward to sharing my latest work.

‘The work you will see on the walls has been developed over time and involved much refining and loosening, re-working, layering, and remodelling, to make unique images that avoid cliché.’

Colin, who is from East London, has also exhibited work in numerous galleries and exhibitions throughout the UK and Europe, including the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

To find out more, visit colinmerrin.co.uk.

‘No Element of Complaint’ (ink, acrylic, watercolour and collage on paper) by Colin Merrin.
