The tragic incident took place on June 2 at 7.15pm, on Wakefords Way, West Leigh, where a car hit pup Bailey – and continued driving.

The death of the much-loved pet has traumatised Preston Wallis,11, who has cerebral palsy, and his family.

Preston’s dad, Richard, 41, said: ‘Every time I think about it, there is something else that he had a touch on that has been taken away.’

Preston and his dad Richard Wallis and right, Bailey the dog

Bailey, a chocolate-coloured cocker spaniel, was hit by a lowered ‘boy racer’ car, which sped up after hitting the dog.

Preston had gone to visit his unwell grandad with Richard that day, and as they arrived back at their home, Richard realised that the gate that he thought was shut was open, at which point Bailey excitedly ran out of the house to greet Preston who was waiting in the car.

Unfortunately, the precious pup ran around the side of the car leaving him exposed to the road, and it was at this point that the driver hit the dog.

Richard said: ‘I heard the impact and all the neighbours heard the impact,

Preston Wallis, 11, from West Leigh Picture: Sarah Standing (100622-9897)

‘I remember seeing a white man, with dark hair and a cap, and I remember seeing him look back.’

Bailey suffered extensive injuries but Richard refused to give up on his companion and raced him to the vets to try and save him.

The fluffy bundle of happiness was pronounced dead at vets, and has left a catastrophic hole in the family who adored Bailey.

Preston Wallis, 11, and his dad Richard Wallis who are devastated after Bailey the dog was killed Picture: Sarah Standing (100622-9881)

Richard said that after speaking to his neighbours and people in the area, it has become apparent that the road is dangerous because so many people drive over the speed limit.

The 41-year-old said: ‘It is a shocking road for speed. It is meant to be a 30 but people could easily be doing 50,

‘If it was a 20 road, there would have been more chance of him making it home, or the injury not being so bad.’

Preston, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, loved his pet, with Richard saying that he came out of his shell when the dog was around, and that Bailey helped bring the family together.

Bailey

The 11-year-old struggled with social skills, particularly during the pandemic, but the puppy made him more confident and gave him a reason to leave the house with his dad.

Richard is distraught that his dog has been taken away from him after building a bond.

He said: ‘It is hard to explain. As soon as we got him, I was going out for walks with him. He was my shadow for six months.’

Sammy Mckenzie, Preston’s mum, said: ‘I just feel sad that my ex-husband and my little boy have lost their best friend.’

The family have published a witness appeal on Facebook pleading with people if anyone saw the crime take place and has reported the incident to the police, who are investigating.

Richard said: ‘It was Bailey this time but it could so easily have been a kid that was hit on this road.’