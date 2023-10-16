Southsea artist chosen to produce pavement artwork to brighten up Commercial Road

Southsea artist Angela Chick has been chosen to produce pavement artwork to brighten up the north of Commercial Road

Angela, known for her playful, bright, and bold designs, was selected by a panel put together by Portsmouth City Council.

The panel felt her proposed work, with themes of the sea, play, and positive mental health, would best represent the city.

The project is part of a package of improvements funded by the government’s Future High Streets initiative.

Angela's proposed piece will be designed to fit in with new seating and planting that is already planned. The successful piece will be placed in the open space to the north of Commercial Road.

The panel included Leader of the Council, Cllr Steve Pitt, council officers and representatives of local organisations including Portsmouth Creates and the New Theatre Royal.

Cllr Pitt, who has responsibility for culture and economic development, said: "We would like to extend our thanks to all of the artists that took part in the competition.

"We have seen some great designs put forward but there was one that really stood out and met all the criteria of the brief.

"Congratulations to Angela, a worthy winner and a great piece to represent the culture and community of Portsmouth."

Angela said: "I was absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the winner. I feel a great sense of pride in being given the opportunity to use my artwork to help lighten the high street.

" I wanted my design to help remind a resilient community how strong they are, while also encouraging playfulness."

The overall construction plans for the area have been finalised and works will commence in early January 2024.