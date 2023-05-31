The free event kicked off with a bird of prey flying show on Tuesday and entertainer Silly Scott and craft activities from the Creation Station will be there on Thursday, June 1.

Silly Scott’s show times are at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm while the Creation Station arts and crafts classes will take place from 11am to 4pm.

Local entertainer 'Silly Scott' will perform at the free event on Tuesday, May 30.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘Join us this half-term for some great free entertainment for all the family. Silly Scott and the Creation Station will be great fun.