Things to do in Portsmouth: Port Solent hosts 'Kids Club' for May half-term including falconry display and entertainer Silly Scott
‘Feathers and fun’ have come to Port Solent as the waterside shopping destination brings ‘Kids Club’ for half-term break.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:22 BST
The free event kicked off with a bird of prey flying show on Tuesday and entertainer Silly Scott and craft activities from the Creation Station will be there on Thursday, June 1.
Silly Scott’s show times are at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm while the Creation Station arts and crafts classes will take place from 11am to 4pm.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘Join us this half-term for some great free entertainment for all the family. Silly Scott and the Creation Station will be great fun.
Port Solent also offers a newly renovated on-site play park with a colourful mural painted by a local street artist; boat watching on the marina and Port Solent’s multiplex Odeon cinema with screenings for children