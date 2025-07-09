Artists make their way to the Isle of Wight for the return of Ventnor Fringe

This month sees the return of the Ventnor Fringe, the Isle of Wight's award-winning summer arts festival, from Friday 18th - Sunday 27th July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the artists involved have been spotted making their way across to the island for the Ventnor Fringe festival's 16th year.

This includes the beautifully crafted 8-foot puppet Daniel, an ethereal ancient man of the earth known as the Walk of the Dandelion project. The puppet promotes creativity and encourages discussions about resilience, well-being, nature, ecology and sustainability and was seen interacting with people on the ferry during his crossing to the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanning 10 days, Ventnor Fringe offers a miniature Edinburgh experience at the opposite end of the UK, attracting a mix of artists looking to preview work before they head to Scotland or those seeking a more intimate alternative in a unique coastal setting.

Ventnor Fringe 2025

In total, over 150 shows will be held across a variety of unique venues, including a 1930’s Parisian bus, a vintage Dutch ‘kermis’ tent and even a trail to the Island’s highest point. Alongside this programme, the wider ‘Free Fringe’ features hundreds more artists performing in Ventnor’s hilly streets and scenic parks. Highlights will include Head Over Wheel’s Anchored In Air, Luke Brown Company’s Walk of the Dandelion and 15ft6’s roller-skate show Les Patineurs.

The Isle of Wight is connected by more than 75 ferry crossings daily from Portsmouth, Southampton and Lymington. Set in the heart of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the festival offers a great base from which to explore a stunning coastline.

The full programme is available via the Ventnor Fringe website at: https://vfringe.co.uk/whats-on/

Tickets can be booked online in advance: vfringe.co.uk