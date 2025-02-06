Band Kem Trales A College Band who were told “they wouldn’t make it” head up to Reading for their first gig and soon headline at the edge of the wedge
The band fronted by Charlie Dalby, Archie Preston on bass, Freya Rowe on guitar and liam jay on drums, are a punk band from all different musical backgrounds. These four have defied the hate thrown at them and gained a following on Spotify and socials to a great starting number.
Soon they are to play their first gig at Reading to show how punk music has grown in culture and to celebrate the differences in all people.
The band aren't interested in being polite to those in charge their music is all about sticking it to those who want to corrupt England and make this country seem like villains once again.
Soon they play a gig at wedge wood rooms on the 19th March 2025, they hope to see you