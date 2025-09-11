Batala Portsmouth will take to the stage in the South’s biggest free multi-venue festival

Portsmouth’s own samba-reggae percussion band is set to take part in the South’s biggest free music festival this weekend.

Batala Portsmouth will join more than 350 acts across 41 different genres at Music in The City on Saturday (September 13). They will play a 45-minute set at 3pm in the beautiful historic grounds of Holyrood Church.

Almost 1,800 musicians will take part in the two-day event, which promises to be the festival’s biggest yet celebrating the rich diversity of music in the region.

More than 50 venues are taking part across Southampton including pubs, bars, restaurants, music venues, stores and historic and unusual spaces, such as mediaeval wine cellars, historic churches and in IKEA. Organised fully by unpaid volunteers, Music in the City is for the first time also supporting of the Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture.

"We are so proud to bring Music in the City back to Southampton for its 18th year. It is a truly unique community event that raises spirits, brings people together, and provides opportunities for musicians of all ages and backgrounds. As part of Heritage Open Days, we’re presenting heritage with a difference – from medieval wine cellars to historic landmarks, all filled with live music,” said Chris Orr, Manager of Music in the City.

Genres span across afrobeats, indie, rock, folk, classical, jazz, samba, teenage bands, school collectives, DJs, brass bands, choirs, ukuleles, reggae, poetry and more – ensuring there’s something for everyone. Last year’s event drew thousands into Southampton, boosting the city centre and supporting local businesses.

Music in the City was formalised as a community interest company and not for profit in 2024, with 100% of funds pledged to the Music in the City Community. Music in the City is supported by Go! Southampton, Southampton Football Club and The University of Southampton and being staged with help from Southampton City Council and Pure Rehearsal Studios, as well as other local businesses.

Just over two thirds of acts (250) are from Southampton, with the remainder of performers from across Hampshire including Winchester and Portsmouth and a handful from further afield including London & Brighton.

Find the full line-up for 13-14 September here: musicinthecity.org/full-listings-2025

Volunteers are still needed for the event. Find out more at: musicinthecity.org