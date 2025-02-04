Beacon Urban Music Awards 2025: The South’s biggest celebration of urban music returns

The stage is set, the lights are ready, and the South’s urban music scene is about to take centre stage once again!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beacon Urban Music Awards (BUMA) is back for its second edition, bringing together the finest talent from Bristol to Brighton for an unforgettable night of recognition, live performances, and cultural celebration.

Taking place on March 1 at the Lifecentre in Bournemouth, this year’s event promises to be bigger and bolder than before. With a move to the stunning Lifecentre venue, the show will feature expanded seating, dazzling visuals, and powerful performances, all designed to shine a spotlight on the urban and Afro-inspired artists who continue to shape the South’s diverse music landscape.

A Platform for Underrated Talent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Host

The urban music scene in the South is thriving yet often overlooked, and BUMA is on a mission to change that. The awards serve as a beacon of opportunity for artists, producers, and creatives whose voices deserve to be heard on a grand scale. From rap to R&B, Afrobeat to grime, the event showcases the full spectrum of sounds that define the region’s vibrant culture.

“2023 was just the beginning,” says Enoch Kwoffie, Director of BUMA. “We set a high bar with our first edition, gaining coverage from BBC South Today and other major platforms. This year, we’re going even further—bigger venue, bigger performances, and an even stronger commitment to uplifting the artists who make this scene so dynamic.”

What to Expect at BUMA 2025

Unmissable live performances from some of the South’s hottest rising stars.Award presentations honouring breakthrough artists, industry pioneers, and standout creatives.Networking opportunities bringing together musicians, producers, and industry professionals.A vibrant, electric atmosphere celebrating the power of music to unite and inspire.

With the momentum building and anticipation growing, BUMA 2025 is set to be a landmark event in the UK’s urban music calendar. For artists, fans, and industry insiders alike, it’s a night to celebrate talent, culture, and the undeniable impact of urban music on the South’s creative identity.

Don’t miss the movement. BUMA is back, and it’s bigger than ever.

For tickets and more information, visit www.buma.org.uk