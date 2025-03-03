Beaulieu Simply Rallies to Feature Special Displays

The season kicks off with Simply British on Sunday 27th April, coinciding with National Drive It Day, celebrating classic vehicles. This year’s event features special displays marking the 40th anniversary of the Sinclair C5, an early electric vehicle, the 70th anniversary of the Triumph TR3, a post-war classic, and a legendary Lotus Carlton. The original Lotus Carlton was used in a series of famous robberies in the 1990s. The original number plate has since been reunited with a Lotus Carlton and will be on display at Simply British.

A must-see event for fans of the legendary cars, Campers and Transporters, Simply VW returns on Sunday 25th May. To mark 50 years of the iconic VW Polo, Polos of all ages are invited to join a special display in the Beaulieu Arena. Hot on its wheels, Simply Porsche, held in association with The Independent Porsche Enthusiasts’ Club will take place on Sunday 1st June. Brookspeed will be presenting a ‘Porsche Through the Ages’ display, showcasing the evolution of Porsche over the years, with everything from the classic 356 to the latest 992 on show.

One of Beaulieu’s biggest and most popular Simply rallies, Simply Ford, is back on Sunday 22nd June, drawing hundreds of enthusiasts who can admire everything from Mustangs to Fiestas. Next, Simply Land Rover makes its return on Sunday 6th July. Fans of the 4X4 get the added bonus of being able to try Beaulieu’s own cross-country course in partnership with Land Rover Experience West Country. Land Rovers equipped with expedition-style equipment can also book a spot to camp the night before the show in the Expedition Camping area and showcase their set up as part of the event.

In partnership with Aston Martin Owners Club, Simply Aston Martin on Saturday 19th July will showcase a stunning selection of motors. Rally-goers will be able to enjoy a DB6 60th anniversary display as well as a Newport Pagnell V8 display, one of the fastest production cars of its time. Right on its tyre tracks, the buzzing Simply Japanese on Sunday 20th July is a major event in the Simply schedule, where attendees can expect everything from mighty Subarus to family-friendly Hondas.

August brings a burst of style with two renowned marques taking centre stage. Simply Mercedes on Sunday 10th August will see everything from luxury saloons to stylish sports cars while Simply Jaguar on Sunday 17th August will feature jaw-dropping Jags and dazzling Daimlers, with the Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club returning as show partners.

Simply French brings some va va vroom to Beaulieu on Sunday 14th September. This year’s rally celebrates 70 years of the Citroën DS, a revolutionary car of its time used as a family vehicle as well as a rally car.

The following weekend is a German special with Simply Audi on Saturday 20th September and Simply BMW on Sunday 21st September. BMW enthusiasts can enjoy the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 3 Series - from the original E21 to the modern M3, all generations are welcome.

On Sunday 28th September Simply Italian returns to showcase everything from Fiats to Ferraris, before the Simply season wraps up with Simply Smart on Sunday 9th November. Held on Remembrance Sunday, this rally promises plenty of colourful and quirky cars to admire.

If you would like to be included in any of the special displays at Beaulieu’s Simply rallies, book your Participant Tickets and contact [email protected] with your name, contact details, vehicle make, model and any special requirements.

At every Simply rally, attendees will have the chance to vote for their favourite car on display in the People’s Choice Awards. The winner will receive a trophy and prize, with two runners-up also taking home prizes. Show commentator, Our Tim, will be at a number of the rallies and will present the award.