Beaulieu Supercar Weekend unveils a staggering line-up of luxury vehicles

Beaulieu Supercar Weekend returns on 3rd and 4th August for another action-packed weekend of automotive excellence. This year, the highly-anticipated event is set to display more high-performance vehicles than ever before.

The packed showground will include everything from Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis and McLarens, to Porsches, TVRs, Lotus and Aston Martins. Drivers of eligible vehicles will be able to enjoy the hospitality in the Drivers Marquee, sponsored by NFU Mutual New Forest, Isle of Wight and Bournemouth.

Supercar enthusiasts will be able to visit an exclusive Prestige & Hypercar display taking place on the lawns of Palace House. Featured within this elite display of over thirty cars is the iconic Koenigsegg Agera S ‘Green Goblin’, one of only five in existence, a Lexus LFA and a McLaren Senna alongside classic vehicles such asthe Aston Martin DB5, the Lamborghini Muira and Toyota 2000 GT. Joe Macari will also be bringing a selection of cars including a Bugatti Veyron, a Porsche 918 and a Porsche Carrera GT.*

The thrilling Demonstration Runs will offer showgoers the chance to witness a selection of some of the most impressive show vehicles in motion as they travel along Beaulieu’s Chestnut Avenue. The mysterious, helmet-wearing figure, The Stig from BBC’s Top Gear, is set to make an appearance at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend and returns to the Demonstration Run to show off some impressive driving skills. Delighted fans will also have the opportunity to take their own photographs as part of a free meet and greet with The Stig over the course of the two-day event.

Lexus LFA from Rory Henderson

Fans of Formula 1 will be delighted to learn of a fun F1 Racing Simulator present at this year’s show. Attendees will be able to enjoy two high-speed test laps of the Bahrain circuit onboard a W14 F1 car with recent Silverstone champion, Lewis Hamilton, at the wheel. This four-minute experience, seating up to fourteen passengers, will cost £8 per person and will be payable directly to the operator.

The interactive displays don’t end there. The popular Sound-Off is back for 2024, with a rip-roaring test of engine power taking place in the Beaulieu Arena. The Sound-Off will also be displayed on the big screen, sponsored by Apogee.

The arena will also be the location of our daily Q&A sessions with experts from the automotive industry, sharing their knowledge about the extraordinary motors on display. Taking place on the arena at 2pm daily, our show commentator will be chatting with longstanding event supporter Brookspeed about their involvement in motorsport through the years and their work with the National Motor Museum Trust’s restoration of the Sunbeam 1000hp. Also joining them will be Oscar Stockley-King who is involved in karting and will give insights into how to get into motorsport from a young age.

Brookspeed will also be showcasing an impressive array of supercars and their racing counterparts in their From Road to Race display. Their dazzling collection will include McLaren, Porsche and even a Daytona Cobra.

BBC Top Gear's The Stig at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend

A number of Car Club Displays will take place throughout the weekend, with members able to catch up and appreciate each other’s cars. Sporting Bears will also be back raising money for children’s charities. This year, the ‘Bears’ are holding a raffle, offering the chance to ride as a passenger in one of their supercars during the Demonstration Runs.

Visitor tickets to Beaulieu Supercar Weekend also include access to the entire Beaulieu attraction. Make sure to visit the National Motor Museum for over 285 vehicles including F1 cars and land speed record breakers, World of Top Gear, the medieval Beaulieu Abbey and grounds and gardens and Palace House, the ancestral home of the Montagu family.

For the latest details and to pre-book your tickets, visit beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk. Follow our social media channels for more upcoming exciting announcements.

BBC Top Gear's The Stig at the Demonstration Runs

*Show vehicles are subject to change.

