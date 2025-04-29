Ben Ofoedu joins The Full Monty at The Kings Theatre – A community celebration with a star twist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a buzz around The Kings Theatre, and for good reason — local audiences are in for a treat as Ben Ofoedu, much-loved for his appearances in the Pompey Panto, most recently as Dandini in Cinderella, returns to the Kings stage in The Full Monty.

The Full Monty is the upcoming self-produced amateur musical from The Kings Theatre's production team, following the incredible success of Annie, which wowed both audiences and reviewers alike over Easter, adding yet another 5 Star show to the theatre’s growing list of smash-hit self-produced musicals.

Once again to showcase local talent, the cast for The Full Monty will be made up of performers from across the area providing another unique opportunity to take on a big musical, on a big stage, under the direction of Kings legend and panto favourite Jack Edwards.

At the heart of this production is The Kings Theatre’s ongoing commitment to producing work of the highest quality. Whether it’s professional productions like panto, concerts, or their amateur cast musicals, The Kings prides itself on professional-level standards across the board and are continuing with their commitment to showcase local performers in the very best light.

Ben Ofoedu as Dandini in The Kings Theatre's Pompey Panto Cinderella 2022

With The Full Monty, the goal was to raise the bar even further — and bringing in Ben is one of the ways the theatre is adding another exciting layer to the experience.

Jack Edwards, Kings Theatre - Artistic Director and Deputy CEO, said: "We’re always looking for ways to push our productions to the next level. Ben’s involvement brings a spark, a sense of inspiration, and a great boost for the cast — but make no mistake, this is still very much a show for and about our local talent. That’s what makes it so special.

"What makes this production even more meaningful is Ben’s generous decision to get involved completely free of charge. He’s not local — but he’s part of the Kings family, and he’s proud to support the theatre and the incredible community of performers it helps to nurture."

Ben Ofoedu, Actor and Singer/Songwriter, adds: "The Kings Theatre means the world to me. As do the people of Portsmouth as they have always made me feel so welcome — especially during panto season — and I’m really proud to give something back by supporting the amazing work being done here. This isn’t just a show, it’s something bigger. It’s a celebration of local talent, and I’m honoured to be a part of it."

Ben brings years of experience from the world of music and performance, and his involvement brings a spark of star power — but more importantly, it brings inspiration, encouragement, and excitement for the entire cast. For many of the local performers, this is a rare and rewarding chance to work alongside him and find out more about forging a career as a performer professionally.

Full of music, laughter, heart, and a bit of cheek, The Full Monty is shaping up to be one of the most feel-good shows of the year — and one you won’t want to miss.