Biggest Beaulieu Custom and American Show yet!

Held in association with the Solent Renegades, everything from classic Corvettes to muscly Mustangs were on display, along with a variety of unique custom cars and powerful bikes and trikes. Whilst showstopping motors took centre stage at this vibrant show, a range of fun-filled features made it the perfect Father’s Day outing for visitors of all ages.

A highlight of the show for fans of the Transformers franchise was the impressive Transformers Display which showcased the Optimus Prime truck and Bumblebee car, as well as walking, talking Autobots. Visitors had the chance to meet these towering robot heroes and snap memorable photos with them.

The Film & TV Display featured a selection of famous motors from the big screen. The stellar line-up included the time-travelling DeLorean from Back to the Future, the racing Volkswagen BeetleHerbie and the iconic Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo. Movie buffs admired the ’74 Chevy Nova from Pulp Fiction, while ‘80s fans were able to enjoy thesporty ’87 Chevrolet Corvette C4 from TheA-Team. Also on display was a replica Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater from hit family film franchise, Cars.

To the excitement of many, custom car builder and long-time show supporter, Andy Saunders, unveiled his latest project, Daroo 1/3. Inspired by the legendary 1967 Dodge Daroo, an icon of the hot rod scene that vanished into history, Andy recreated the car using only six surviving photographs as reference. Showgoers enjoyed an exclusive first look at the remarkable vehicle, with the chance to get an up-close look at the car and chat with the custom car legend himself.

Several awards took place at the show, and the prize-giving saw a diverse and impressive range of motors lined up in the Arena. The People’s Best in Show Award, as voted for by visitors at the show, was presented to Martyn for his striking orange 1959 Ford Pop Coupe. Martyn said: “We were just coming for a family day out, we weren’t expecting to win anything!”

Show partners, Solent Renegades, also selected a 1959 Ford Pop as the winner of the Solent Renegades Choice, which featured a sparkling blue finish and striking red flames across the bonnet. While the Andy Saunders Award for best custom creation was presented to Mark for his traffic-stopping red 1937 Chevrolet. The Brian Ackland Memorial Award was presented by Brian’s family in his memory and lasting impact on the custom car community. Winner, Geoff, took home the award for his 1961 Chrysler Newport Convertible.

The prize-giving also featured Classic American magazine’s heat for its Car of the Year competition. Participant, Steve, was awarded the trophy for his stylish blue 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1, and was selected to attend the competition final at the Classic Motor Show in November.

The Father’s Day Prize Draw bundle, packed with goodies from the Beaulieu gift shop, was happily received by visitor Dimitar, who was nominated by his family. Dimitar said: “It’s the first time I’ve been to the show and I’ve had a great day out, I wasn’t expecting to win a prize!”

The Arena was buzzing with non-stop live entertainment throughout the day. The stage came alive with toe-tapping country tunes from Dorset-based band Route 66, as well as iconic hits from the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ performed by Craig Jefferson’s Elvis Tribute Act. Taking to the Arena dancefloor, Resolution Dance Company dazzled showgoers with their impressive skills in an awesome, American-style cheerleading performance.

Classic fairground rides added to the family atmosphere, with dodgems, a twister and a children’s formula ride all on offer. Visitors looking for a challenge could put their cowboy skills to the test on the rodeo bull, while free facepainting brought a splash of colour to the day.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! The popular Simply rallies also continue with Simply Ford this Sunday, 22 June, followed by Simply Land Rover on Sunday, 6 July, and many more to follow throughout the season. New to Beaulieu’s events calendar this year is A Royal Hunt: History Re-enactment Weekend on 12-13 July, featuring live military re-enactments, living history stations and immersive displays. Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on 2-3 August brings two days of extraordinary supercars and heart-racing demonstrations. For a weekend of buying and selling action, the International Autojumble on 6-7 September promises everything from motoring spares and automobilia to vintage treasures across the stands.

To browse Beaulieu’s full events calendar, visit beaulieu.co.uk/events/.

