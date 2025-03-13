Birthday Parties and Night’s Out now available at Butlin’s Bognor Regis £15mil PLAYXPERIENCE

Butlin’s, the Home of Entertainment, is opening up its brand-new £15mil PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre to the local community with incredible birthday parties and epic night’s out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state-of-the-art attraction is now available as an incredible venue for children’s birthday parties and somewhere to head for a great night out. From 4pm on selected Thursdays throughout the year, families and groups of friends can mix up the usual plans and enjoy the nine brand-new immersive activities PLAYXPERIENCE has on offer, without needing to be on a Butlin’s break or a day visit.

Covering two floors and 50,000 square feet, the activities on offer include action-packed Laser Tag, three different themed nine-hole TechPutt mini golf courses, four different Escape Rooms, a VR-Cade with 11 of the latest VR experiences, and hi-tech twists on classic pub games’ Shuffleboard and Digi Darts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLAYXPERIENCE is also home to Batting Cage, where AI technology merges the physical and virtual worlds of sport, Glow Pong, immersive ping-pong in a UV environment, and Neo Games, where groups can battle against each other in penalty shoot-outs or work together in Angry Birds Smash.

Butlin's PLAYXPERIENCE

PLAYXPERIENCE Parties

There’s no better place for kids to celebrate their birthday than at Butlin’s. On selected Thursdays, new PLAYXPERIENCE birthday parties will be the talk of the class.

Whether it’s a small birthday bash or the big party of the year, groups can range from six to up to 30 kids aged four and up. Included will be a dedicated party planner and expert PLAYXPERIENCE birthday party host who take the stress out of planning and let parents sit back and enjoy the party.

For £24.99 per child, the new birthday package includes one 30-minute game of TechPutt, and 60-minutes of a second activity*. Partygoers’ can choose a second activity from eight interactive activities**, including the mind-blowing VR-Cade and intergalactic Laser Tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butlin's PLAYXPERIENCE

Alongside two amazing activities, the price also includes a Papa Johns’ party spread. After working up an appetite the party group will enjoy buffet-style pizza, pasta, salad and ice cream, plus soft drinks - all served in a dedicated party space in the Papa Johns’ restaurant.

To find dates and book your party, please visit the website.

PLAYXPERIENCE Night Out

Thursday just got an upgrade with the new night’s out on offer at PLAYXPERIENCE. From 4pm, the activity centre is now open for friends and families to spend the evening together and experience everything PLAYXPERIENCE has to offer.

Butlin's PLAYXPERIENCE

Night’s out at PLAYXPERIENCE offer incredible value for money, with a range of packages to choose from to suit every group. Starting from £20pp, all packages include a game of TechPutt to get everyone in the competitive spirit, plus up to three extra activities*.

Level One package: One activity + TechPutt – from £20pp

Level Two package: Two activities + TechPutt – from £30pp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Level Three package: Three activities + TechPutt – from £40pp

Butlin's PLAYXPERIENCE

There are activities for every group to get stuck into, whether it’s a bonding experience in an Escape Room for families, or friends battling against each other in Laser Tag to win the ultimate bragging rights in the group chat.

The bar area is the perfect place to relax between adrenaline-fuelled activities or continue the healthy competition with the supercharged classic games Shuffleboard and Digi Darts. Plus, the big screens ensure nobody has to miss the big game.

*Activities on birthday parties and night out subject to availability and age restrictions

**Activities subject to age restrictions