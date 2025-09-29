Last chance to visit Isle of Wight Literary Festival

There is still time to get your tickets for the one of the Isle of Wight’s biggest annual cultural events - the Isle of Wight Literary Festival.

From October 8-12, Northwood House in Cowes will host around 50 top authors as well as music, poetry, culinary treats and much more.

Gyles Brandreth, Dame Prue Leith, Sue Barker, Helen Lederer, Cath Kidston and political stalwart Sir Graham Brady are among the literary heavyweights topping the bill while there are lots of hidden gems among the line up.

From Southampton FC legend Francis Benali, talking about his football and fundraising exploits, to controversial author Andrew Lownie answering questions about the disgraced Duke of York, and former Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, there is something for everyone.

Some of the star authors at the 2025 Isle of Wight Literary Festival

Crime, comedy, the royals, ghosts, history, nature and much more are on offer across the five days of the festival.

And there are the special events such as culinary thread LitFeast, which features cookery demonstrations in the HTP-sponsored LitFeast marquee; the Fizz Quiz, a music and arts finale featuring Rula Lenska, plus tours of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Island authors are not forgotten either and the Write on Wight segment has a number of events to bring talented IW writers to the attention of festival goers.

More than 5,000 Island school and college students are catered for in the Education Programme, which will see authors visiting campuses across the Isle of Wight.

The ballroom and other rooms in Northwood House will host the talks with St Mary’s Church and Cowes Enterprise College also being used.

Maggie Ankers, festival chairman, said: “We have a wonderful line up of authors this year and hope the Island public and visitors will come along and enjoy a whole range of thought-provoking talks and demonstrations.

“Our special events, including the musical finale with Rula Lenska, add an extra dimension to the festival…making it an exciting four-day spectacle.”

Tickets are available via the website www.iwlitfest.com.

Tickets for all festival events are now on sale HERE