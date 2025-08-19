Raven Whistle and Stone creating immediate interest in Portsmouth

By Michael Owen
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
An exciting story set in the Welsh Mountains is catching the attention of people in Southsea, Fratton and throughout Portsmouth. The novel is dedicated to: "Sharon Duffy 1973-1986 (RIP) and for all children facing a challenge like hers." Sharon was a pupil at St. Edmund's School Portsmouth. She faced her cancer with remarkable courage and was an inspiration to those around her.

Certainly Sharon had a big influence on Michael Lewis Owen, who taught English and was head of Sixth Form at St. Edmund's School from 1980-1989.

Most Popular

One lesson she taught him was that every day is important, life is precious so you must seize each moment, live every second that's given to you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael has always been grateful to Sharon. One way of showing his appreciation of her is through the dedication of this book.

Michael Lewis Owenplaceholder image
Michael Lewis Owen

Michael still has many friends in Portsmouth but has no contact with Sharon's family, especially her siblings Moira and Sean. Michael's hoping that they may see this article in The News or that someone who knows them may see it, and in this way they will hear about the book and its dedication to Sharon.

Raven Whistle and Stone is about temptation and how every person has a weakness that can be tempted. It's also about the Welsh countryside, its animals and its legends.

It's an uplifting tale where courage and friendship shine. (It's available in paperback and on Amazon Kindle.)

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice