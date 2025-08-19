Raven Whistle and Stone creating immediate interest in Portsmouth

An exciting story set in the Welsh Mountains is catching the attention of people in Southsea, Fratton and throughout Portsmouth. The novel is dedicated to: "Sharon Duffy 1973-1986 (RIP) and for all children facing a challenge like hers." Sharon was a pupil at St. Edmund's School Portsmouth. She faced her cancer with remarkable courage and was an inspiration to those around her.

Certainly Sharon had a big influence on Michael Lewis Owen, who taught English and was head of Sixth Form at St. Edmund's School from 1980-1989.

One lesson she taught him was that every day is important, life is precious so you must seize each moment, live every second that's given to you.

Michael has always been grateful to Sharon. One way of showing his appreciation of her is through the dedication of this book.

Michael still has many friends in Portsmouth but has no contact with Sharon's family, especially her siblings Moira and Sean. Michael's hoping that they may see this article in The News or that someone who knows them may see it, and in this way they will hear about the book and its dedication to Sharon.

Raven Whistle and Stone is about temptation and how every person has a weakness that can be tempted. It's also about the Welsh countryside, its animals and its legends.

It's an uplifting tale where courage and friendship shine. (It's available in paperback and on Amazon Kindle.)