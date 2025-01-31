British productions take centre stage at Vue Portsmouth this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Theatre fans rejoice, as not one but four stage productions are coming to Vue Portsmouth this February.

Kicking things off this Sunday (2 February) is one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert. Filmed at the Gielgud Theatre with an all-star cast - including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones - audiences can experience the musical phenomenon which broke box office records and sold out its entire 16-week season.

Arriving on Wednesday 5 February is the critically acclaimed Macbeth, starring David Tenant and Cush Jumbo. Filmed at the Donmar Warehouse in London especially for the big screen, this tragic tale of love, murder and power combines unsettling intimacy and brutal action at breakneck speed. Directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V), the immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions.

Another Max Webster production arriving at Vue later this month (20 February) is NT Live: The Importance of Being Earnest. Working with Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education), Webster reimagines Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated work. Follow Jack who, assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Macbeth

Finally, from the Royal Ballet and Opera, Swan Lake will be gliding onto screens from 27 February, in which Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting, only for one of the birds to turn into a beautiful woman, Odette. Immediately enraptured by the beauty, Von Rothbart, arbiter of Odette's curse, tricks the prince into declaring his love for the identical Odile and thus breaking his vow to Odette. Doomed to remain a swan forever, Odette has but one way to break the sorcerer's spell…

Lee Kemp, General Manager at Vue Portsmouth, said: “We’re thrilled to be sharing four fantastic and varied theatrical performances this February, showcasing the very best of British talent. For theatre lovers hoping to chase away the winter chill this February, Vue is the place to be.”

To find out more visit www.myvue.com/big-screen-events.

Swan Lake

