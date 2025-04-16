British Street Food Awards set to return to Gunwharf Quays next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gunwharf Quays has announced that it is partnering with The British Street Food Awards to host the Southern heats of the competition at the South Coast’s biggest outlet shopping destination for the fifth consecutive year. The event will be running over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday 3rd, until Monday 5th May.

The unmissable event will bring together the region’s best street food vendors on The Plaza at Gunwharf Quays. Traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend.

The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany. Next year, the winners will form a European team to take on the winners of the USA Street Food Awards.

New vendors for this year include BEYroots, creators of authentic Lebanese food along with the Old Skool Bus selling Tex Mex and BBQ options, plus Devon-based field kitchen, Cut The Mustard. What’s more, the UK’s only Uzbek food truck, Oshpaz will also debut on the lineup this year.

British Street Food Awards

After casting their votes via a ballot box at Gunwharf Quays, guests can enjoy shopping at over 90 stores, visit the 14-screen multiplex cinema, bowling alley, art gallery or miniport at the outlet. What's more, guests will be invited to enjoy a locally sourced artisan beer or cocktail from Roll’n’Pour drinks at the Seagull Saloon bar.

The British Street Food Awards were formed in 2009, as a way for up-and-coming street food traders to showcase their mouth-watering skills while celebrating the street food movement. They’re part of the largest food competition in the world, now including 16 European countries and the USA and have played a big part in making street food accessible to everyone. This year’s head judge will be Andrew Du Bourg, Chef Proprietor at The Elderflower.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said ““We are thrilled to be welcoming the British Street Food Awards back to Gunwharf Quays for a fifth consecutive year. This time, the event will kick start the week of VE Day 80th celebrations in Portsmouth, setting the stage for a bank holiday weekend with an old-fashioned street party vibe, packed with flavour, festivities, and a buzzing seafront atmosphere.

“The BSFA’s are always a highlight of our year at Gunwharf Quays, allowing us to celebrate the incredible culinary talent that can be found in the region. We look forward to tasting the array of amazing dishes on offer as the vendors battle it out to become the winners of the Southern heats.”

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards, added: “We are very excited to be returning to Gunwharf Quays to showcase the region’s best street food traders for a fifth year! We can’t wait to see the innovative dishes created by the up-and-coming talent at this year’s awards.”

The event will be open from 12pm-8pm on Saturday 3rd May, 12pm-7pm on Sunday 4th and 12pm-6pm on Monday 5th May. For more information, please visit https://www.gunwharf-quays.com/