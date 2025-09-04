A bubble-filled 5k run is set to take place in Fareham next month to raise money for charity.

Bubble Rush Portsmouth tickets are available now!

The 5k Bubble Rush Portsmouth is set to take place at Cams Hill School in Fareham on Sunday, October 5 which features a sea of foam and four vibrant bubble stations, where foam cannons create an incredi-bubble 4ft bubble bath!

Don't miss this chance to experience the thrill of bursting through a rainbow of bubbles in an event which is raising money for the charity Ickle Pickles.

Bring On The Bubbles

There are two waves, one at 11am and the other at midday.

Secure your spot in this family-friendly, foamy adventure today and book here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/BubbleRushPortsmouth

For sponsorship opportunities, volunteering, or to share your ideas, email [email protected].