Bumper Weekend of Trading at the Beaulieu Spring Autojumble

This popular weekend show provided the perfect opportunity for enthusiasts to track down hard-to-find spare parts for their motoring projects. Meanwhile, exhibitors engaged with visitors, offering their invaluable automotive expertise. But the weekend wasn’t just about motoring, bargain-hunters, friends and families alike browsed the colourful stands for quirky antiques, unique homeware and even vintage clothing.

The Best Stand Award was awarded to Mark and Mel Cutler for their captivating stand ‘Broad Assortments’. As a yearly feature, the award is presented to the stand which best captures the spirit of the autojumble. As first time exhibitors at the Spring Autojumble, Mark and Mel’s beautifully presented display, packed with an eclectic mix of jumble, stood out from the crowd.

The trophy was presented by the editor of Practical Classics magazine, Danny Hopkins and Managing Director of Beaulieu Enterprises, Russell Bowman. As in previous years, the trophy was generously donated by Lolly Lee in memory of her late father, Terry Lee, a dedicated autojumbler.

Mark said: “We live down the road and it’s the first time we’ve exhibited here but we used to come along as visitors. We wanted to try something different and this is how Broad Assortments came about.”

Avid autojumbler, Kathleen Smith, celebrated her 50th anniversary of exhibiting at a Beaulieu autojumble. Kathleen first took part in the inaugural Beaulieu Autojumble in 1967 with her late husband, Geoff, selling vintage car parts and memorabilia. Both Kathleen and Geoff were passionate about vintage cars and supportive of the community that surrounds it. Today, the Spring Autojumble continues to be ‘one of the highlights of her year and being part of the vintage car scene remains incredibly important to her’.

The Dorset branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club returned with over 200 Morris Minors and contemporary classics for the much-loved MoggyFest. This year’s theme, ‘Morris Through the Decades’ featured three eras of Morris Motors: the pre-war golden years (1927–1928), wartime production (1939–1945), and post-war models (1945–1956), each represented by iconic Morris vehicles. The club also hosted Open Mic Sessions across both days, featuring familiar faces from the motoring world, including YouTuber Steph Hoy (a.k.a. 'I Drive a Classic') and motoring journalist Kim Henson, creator of 'Wheels Alive'.

For the first time at the Spring Autojumble, a vibrant display of vintage Sprite Caravans was showcased to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Sprite brand. Among the display was the cheerful 1971 Sprite 400, more commonly known as ‘Chatty Caravan’ on social media, which has been featured in the National Motor Museum.

Acclaimed artist Maxime Xavier was also enjoying the vibrant automotive weekend. Maxime proudly unveiled her newly completed 1995 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit titled ‘Spirits of Genius’, uniquely painted with four of the world’s most iconic artworks: The Great Wave by Hokusai, The Kiss by Klimt, A Bigger Splash by Hockney and Warhol’s Marilyn Diptych. Showgoers were able to closely admire the custom masterpiece and chat with the artist herself during the show.

For those searching for their next motoring project, or just their perfect car, the Automart was the perfect opportunity to explore a huge variety of motors for sale. Ranging from a 1956 Bedford Fire Engine, right the way through to modern classics such as a BMW Z3 and even a Porsche 911 GT3 Replica, there was something for all automotive tastes!

A surprise exhibit made a late Saturday afternoon appearance at the entrance to the Spring Autojumble, joining the National Motor Museum stand - a striking 1954 Austin Healey, originally built as a ‘special test car’ for international racing and speed record attempts. This showstopping red sports car, which originally raced in Le Mans painted green, was back in Britain for the first time since 1955 and made a superb addition to the weekend.

A standout highlight on Sunday was Trunk Traders, where amateur jumblers had the chance to get involved in the selling action straight from their car boots. A wide variety of items were on offer, from motoring spares and materials to vintage enamel signs, model cars, magazines and much more.

Another eagerly awaited Sunday feature was Land Rover Rummage, drawing fans of the 4x4 from far and wide. Owners were able shop for a wide range of spares and essential items, while also connecting with fellow overlanding enthusiasts to exchange stories and advice. Meanwhile, the Land Rover Series One Club displayed a broad selection of Series One Land Rovers from 1948-1958, with everything from newly completed restorations, bespoke conversions and everyday “go anywhere” vehicles.

Beaulieu’s International Autojumble takes place on 6th and 7th September 2025, but until then there’s plenty to keep motoring enthusiasts, day-trippers and families entertained. Starting with Simply VW on 25th May, followed by Simply Porsche on 1st June, the Custom and American Show on Father’s Day, 15th June, and many more exciting events to come. Visit https://www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/ for more information.

