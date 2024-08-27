Celebrating 85 years of unwavering support for Portsmouth residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 4th of September 2024, Citizens Advice Portsmouth celebrates its 85th Anniversary and everyone is welcome to join us.

In 1939, we were one of just 20 branches of the Citizens Advice Bureau, set up to act as an emergency service at the beginning of the Second World War.

Volunteers typically ran the advice service from public buildings and private houses, but we operated from a horsebox situated in the Guildhall Square.

Advisers back then helped residents with mounting debt as household incomes dropped following conscription, lost ration books, evacuation, and supported those facing homelessness when homes were destroyed during bombing attacks. As the war progressed, the service helped to locate missing relatives and prisoners of war.

We’ve stood fast through the worst of times; a war, two recessions, funding cuts, impacting changes to legislation, state benefits and employment, Covid-19, and the on-going Cost of Living crisis, to be here to support residents when they need us most.

Today, we are still very much in the heart of the city, and our mission is the same as it’s always been; to provide free, confidential advice - to help people overcome their problems and to campaign on big issues when their voices need to be heard.

We understand life is complicated and provide a service people trust. So far this year, we have been helping around 1500 residents per month.

As an independent charity, we are reliant on our fantastic volunteers, funding, and donations, to do the specialist work we do. We are grateful for all the support we receive.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, Citizens Advice Portsmouth will be holding an event on Wednesday the 4th of September, recreating the advice service as it was in1939 whilst enjoying music, entertainment, and the atmosphere of the wartime era (period dress is optional). Our advice team will also be on hand to discuss Cost of Living concerns with residents.

Come along and join the celebrations!

The event starts at 10.30am until 1.30pm at the Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, PO1 2AB. ** Please note: if the weather turns, we will be moving indoors to Ground Floor at Portsmouth Central Library.

Find out more about our service, get advice, read our historic timeline and donate to our 85th Anniversary fundraiser on our website:www.caportsmouth.org.uk

Sarah Atkinson

Citizens Advice Portsmouth