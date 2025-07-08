Celebrity chefs and high profile music headliners confirmed for huge 3-day event

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Star announcements in the live theatres, include: MasterChef champions Chariya Khattiyot, Thomas Frake and Dhruv Baker, MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 star, Ritchie Stainsby, Great British Bake Off 2024 star, Andy Ryan, Great British Menu 2024 star, Mike Naidoo, Channel 4 bread expert, Jack Sturgess and BBC Radio food expert and writer, Dominic Franks.

Regional chefs appearing include: Hampshire Chef of The Year winner, Andrew du Bourg, from 3AA Rosette awarded Elderflower in Lymington, Chef-Patron Ben Piette, from Michelin recommended Maison, in Wrecclesham, Head-Chef Tom Younger, from The Wellhouse based in 5 star hotel, Lainston House, award-winning private chef, Jay Geddes and award-winning cake artist, Rob Baker Gall.

Music headliners include: Two time Brit awarded Blue, who’ve scored multiple number one hits and over 16 million record sales, The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and numerous huge hits, and the legendary Symphonic Ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilarating live orchestra.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with ITV and BBC experts, Joe Wadsack and Tom Surgey

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesy of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

The Tasting Theatre - where visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from hot and spicy adventures to mystery sweet and savoury pairings.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli eating competitions, Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

River Park Recreation Ground, Winchester - 18th, 19th, 20th July 2025

Tickets from £6 (child) and £10 (adult). Under 6 go free. See foodiesfestival.com

Blue, The Wanted with Max George and Siva Kaneswaran and Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra join the music line-up across the weekend.

The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaran.

Live cooking theatres, cook school, kids cooking theatre and drinks theatre.