A charity firewalk is set to take place in August to raise money for a Portsmouth-based charity which supports young people with disabilities.

Taking place on Saturday August 31, Enable Ability, will be holding its first fundraising Firewalk at Portsmouth Rugby Club in Norway Road, Hilsea offering an incredibly unique and unforgettable experience.

The event will be hosted by UK Firewalk- one of the UK ‘s leading firewalking companies. The walkers will be trained by Scott Bell (Twice Guinness World Record holder for the greatest distance walked on fire) and then be able to walk across hot coals with a temperature over 1000 degrees Fahrenheit! The event is suitable for people of any age - though walkers have to be a minimum age 12 years to take part!

Portsmouth Rugby Club have very kindly sponsored this event with their incredible venue, and DrumNation Tribe have agreed to provide the event with some fabulous entertainment with a West-African vibe! It’ll certainly make it a night to remember!

If you’re interested in taking part, please go to https://enableability.org.uk/event/firewalk/ to register your details. The charity is asking for £20 from all participants to help cover the initial fees, then sponsorship on top to help raise money for their vital services. Sponsorship opportunities are also available- please get in contact to find out more.

Enable Ability is a local charity based in Copnor which supports children (from the age of 5), young people, and adults who have both mild to moderate, and more complex disabilities (including Autism, Down Syndrome, LD, and Global Development Delay). This exciting event will support a number of Enable Ability’s 15 services that are tailored to various age groups and levels of need, including playschemes, youth projects, befriending, and an adult employability service, which all in turn support over 800 individuals and their families each year.