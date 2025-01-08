Chichester Conservatoire students bring The Percy Jackson Musical to Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following an incredibly successful 2023/24 season, the Musical Theatre Performance Company is very proud to present this dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book to kick off 2025 in style.

This production is brought to you by the same team that produced a sold-out, world premiere of SCHOLL in June 2024. Led by Resident Producer, Andrew Wright with Direction by Robyn Grant, Musical Direction from Neil Metcalfe and Choreography by Ellie Thomas.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he must find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

Final year student, Toby Mason who is playing the lead role of Percy Jackson comment on the experience: “I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to perform again at the incredible New Theatre Royal. The Lighting Thief is such a fun and exciting musical and we have the privilege of working with such a wonderful team. Being able to portray the role and tell the story of Percy is such an honour, as I have loved these stories since I was a kid”.

Students Toby Mason and Maddie Lambley play the roles of Percy Jackson and Annabeth in the production

Second year student, Maddie Lambley, said “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to explore the wise, angsty and eccentric world of Annabeth and be a cog in the machine of this fun and quirky show. Working alongside a very supportive, talented cast and creative team is making the rehearsal process such an enjoyable and fulfilling experience with lots of hard work and positive energy to bounce off”.

Producer, Andrew Wright, says “Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure worthy of the gods”.

The Lightning Thief performs at New Theatre Royal, 20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth on 25th January at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are priced at £18/£15/£10 - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/the-lightning-thief/

The Lightning Thief - Book by Joe Tracz. Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. This amateur production of THE LIGHTNING THIEF is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.