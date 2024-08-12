Chichester International Film Festival partners with The Spring in Havant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year marks the centenary of the classic Buster Keaton film ‘Sherlock Jr.’, and to celebrate Chichester International Film Festival has programmed an extraordinary cinematic and musical event on Wednesday 21 August. The Spring in Havant will host the special evening featuring the renowned Buster Birch jazz quartet, followed by a unique screening of the hilarious silent film.

Walter Francisco, Artistic Director of the Chichester International Film Festival, comments: “We are excited to be partnering with The Spring in Havant for the first time with this exciting evening of live music and cinema. We’ve always been fans of The Spring and their programme of innovate events and shows, so this dynamic combination of jazz and film seemed the perfect fit for them and their audience. We really hope everyone enjoys it and is encouraged to discover more of this year’s Festival.”

Tribute to the Greats

The evening kicks off with a live performance by drummer Buster Birch's jazz band, featuring Jo Fooks on saxophone, Neil Casey on piano, and Pete Ringrose on bass. The quartet will perform a tribute to jazz greats such as Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, Charles Mingus, and Bill Evans. The 50-minute set includes jazz standards played along to especially created short films, offering a visual and auditory feast.

Following a 30-minute interval, the evening continues with a unique screening of the silent film 'Sherlock Jr’. In this 1924 comedic gem, Buster Keaton stars as a film projectionist who dreams of becoming a detective and finds himself framed for a theft he didn't commit. The film will be accompanied by a live jazz score from Buster Birch and his quartet, with music arranged and synced to the movie. Expect to hear classics like 'Killer Joe’, 'Sidewinder,’ 'My One and Only Love’, and 'Salt Peanuts’, interwoven with improvised solos that bring the film's scenes to life.

Laura Woodward, Creative Director of The Spring, comments: “The Spring are delighted to be partnering with Chichester International Film Festival and being part of their vibrant programme this year. We are excited to be part of their journey in expanding the reach of the festival, whilst encouraging audiences to discover some of the most innovative films and events. Buster Plays Buster will make for such a special evening - bringing to life film with live music is something that is rarely seen on the small scale. We hope our collective audiences, and hopefully some new ones too, will enjoy discovering it!”

Event Details:

Date and Time: Wednesday 21 August at 7:30 PM

Wednesday 21 August at 7:30 PM Location: The Spring, Havant

The Spring, Havant Tickets: £19

£19 Booking: Available at The Spring

To find out more visit - chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk