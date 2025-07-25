Children’s favourites line up for family fun at The Watercress Line this summer

The Watercress Line in Hampshire is steaming ahead with a summertime filled with family fun events - including a delightful Teddy Bears’ Picnic, a memorable Day Out With Thomas and a brilliant Bluey & Bingo Meet and Greet - all guaranteed to create very special memories.

If you go down to the popular heritage railway from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th July, make sure your children bring their own teddies to enjoy the Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

They’ll get their very own Teddy Passport to get stamped at each heritage station, and everyone is welcome to join in the picnic-themed activities which are included in the regular ticket price of a regular day out at The Watercress Line. Young visitors can even take home their own Loco Teddy from the gift shop at Alresford.

It’ll be party time at The Watercress Line this summer when everyone’s favourite blue engine returns to celebrate 80 years of Thomas & Friends™ - from Tuesday 5th to Sunday 10th August.

Meet Loco Teddy at The Watercress Line’s Teddy Bears’ Picnic this summer.

Day Out With Thomas™ highlights include pre-bookable steam train rides behind Thomas, a real steam engine; live outdoor entertainment shows featuring Sir Topham Hatt, Rusty & Dusty, Percy, Diesel & Toad; and fantastic fun in the Thomas-themed Party Zone.

Families can meet Sir Topham Hatt and Rusty & Dusty; enjoy Meet and Greet photo opportunities with Thomas, Percy, Diesel and Terence, and join in with Thomas-themed story-time sessions and giveaways.

Make a play date with Bluey & Bingo at an exciting Meet and Greet event from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th August.

Fans of the popular BBC children’s TV show Bluey can meet their favourite Heeler sisters at The Watercress Line’s Ropley Station.

There will be regular appearances each day, photo opportunities at set times, garden games and free Bluey activity sheets. Children can even dress up as their favourite Bluey character!

In addition, families visiting The Watercress Line can enjoy unlimited travel on heritage steam trains along The Watercress Line’s beautiful ten-mile route through the Hampshire countryside. Other fun activities include rides on the delightful miniature railway, letting off steam in the locomotive-themed playground, and following the Young Engineers Trail with activity sheets.

Families can get up close to the huge steam locomotives The Watercress Line’s carriage workshop and engineering viewing galleries and have fun spotting the fascinating topiary - some over 130 years old!

Relax in the picnic area at Ropley Station, with food and drink available from the West Country Buffet at Alresford Station, the T-Junction at Ropley Station, and the Alton Kiosk. Don’t forget to browse for toys and railway-themed souvenirs in the Alresford gift shop!

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “This summer promises to be full of family fun and excitement at The Watercress Line. From magical moments with Thomas the Tank Engine to playful adventures with Bluey & Bingo, and a delightful Teddy Bears’ Picnic, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We can’t wait to welcome families to make unforgettable memories together on our beautiful heritage railway. There’s always something new to discover - from hands-on activities and fascinating heritage stations to the thrill of riding a real steam train through the Hampshire countryside. It’s the perfect way to spend quality time together this summer.”

To book and find out more, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/visit/experiences/family-experiences/