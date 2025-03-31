Chloe Josephine announces May 2025 Portsmouth headline shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vibrant performer, songwriter and soulful vocalist Chloe Josephine has announced two headline Portsmouth shows for her 2025 UK Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Josephine is a vibrant performer and song-writer from Portsmouth, UK. She is known for her soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, blending the raw emotion of Soul with beautiful melodies to create her own unique sound.

Chloe Josephine's music is inspired by legendary musicians like Aretha Franklin and Carole King, giving her music a timeless quality that evokes feelings of longing and nostalgia. She fuses this nostalgic sound with a new, exciting energy, crossing genres from modern R&B, Jazz, Americana and Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the 2025 dates, Chloe Josephine explains: “I am feeling both excited and nervous to share my new music. It is vulnerable, heartfelt and celebrates me in this walk of life of a mother and musician. Watch me rebloom!”

Singer-songwriter Chloe Josephine. Photo Credit: Chris Griffiths

Sunday, May 18, 6.30pm - 10pm, Square Tower, Old Portsmouth

Chloe will be performing two shows in one night, starting off the night with ‘Honouring Aretha’ where she will be performing songs from her biggest musical inspiration, Aretha Franklin. Singing Aretha feeds Chloe's soul - let her feed your soul too! Iconic hooks and melodies, soulful sass and charm await you in this intimate early evening show, hosted in the stunning Square Tower. R.E.S.P.E.C.T, Say A Little Prayer, Think, Chain of Fools and many more.

The second show sees Chloe perform her latest original releases. UK Blues Awards finalist Chloe Josephine has told heartfelt stories through song since her singer-songwriter days. Known for being one of the critically acclaimed vocalists in blues rock touring band Brave Rival, she now focuses on her family and solo career. She welcomes you with open arms into her next chapter, and it's truly bound to be a special night.

Combining folk, blues, soul and americana with her trademark style of vulnerable lyrics & powerful vocals, you’ll enjoy a night of passionate, heartfelt songs. With the release of her new EP due to drop in May, Chloe will be performing her brand-new material acoustically with her husband Jon Parkins and the talented, multi award nominated Thomas Heppell, who will be opening up the night in rootsy blues style.

Band:

Chloe Josephine - vocals

Jacob Humphreys - keys

Jonathon Parkins - guitar

Thomas Heppell - guitar

Honouring Aretha show: wegottickets.com/event/648780

EP Launch Night: wegottickets.com/event/648781

Both shows (saving £6): wegottickets.com/event/648785