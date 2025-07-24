Churchill Living invites local over 60s to summer parties in Fareham and Park Gate

To celebrate the beautiful summer weather, Churchill Living is inviting local over 60s to come and enjoy a Summer Party at its local developments, taking place from 2-4pm at Beck Lodge in Park Gate on Thursday 7th August, and Thackeray Lodge in Fareham on Thursday 14th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the beautiful summer weather, Churchill Living is inviting local over 60s to come and enjoy a Summer Party at its local developments, taking place from 2-4pm at Beck Lodge in Park Gate on Thursday 7th August, and Thackeray Lodge in Fareham on Thursday 14th August.

Visitors who attend these events can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the attractive communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, soft drinks and a friendly atmosphere. There will also be the opportunity to meet apartment Owners who are already living there and hear their first-hand experience of the benefits of independent living with Churchill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell said: “Our Summer Parties are the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with downsizing to a new Churchill apartment. We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our friendly sales team and hear about all the ways we can support a smooth and hassle free move. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join us and see for themselves the wonderful friendly community atmosphere we have on offer at our local developments.”

Churchill's Thackeray Lodge development in the heart of Fareham

Churchill Living’s local developments offer stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60s in mind, the apartments come with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager to oversee things, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service. The apartments are proving popular with local over 60s looking to make the most of the independence, security, friendship and peace of mind on offer.

To book your place at one of these events or find out more, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit churchill-living.co.uk.