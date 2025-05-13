City’s young stars get ready to hit the stage for a Shrek-tastic show

A PERFORMING arts school is warming up for its most recent production.

The talented young people from Performers Theatre Company will hit the swamp on June 1 for their performance of Shrek The Musical Jr.

The show will take place at the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth – the school’s debut production at the theatre and fourth full-scale production.

The cast will be made up of 60 young people aged six to 17 who have been rehearsing for the last seven months to bring the show to life.

It has been put together by renowned industry professionals.

Elli Sait has choreographed the show with support from Alex Fentiman, who recently starred in Annie at the King’s Theatre.

Performers’ principal, Sam Gibbs is directing the show, joined by Shelley Hart who is the musical director.

Sam set Performers up three years ago alongside his full-time job as a primary school teacher. Now a part-time teacher, he has more than 200 students at Performers and is more committed than ever to help kids grow confidence and learn skills in performing arts.

Initially focussing on singing and acting, the school has now branched out into dance with the launch of Performers School of Dance in January.

Sam said: “Seeing the school growing is just incredible but what’s even more incredible is seeing the kids grow. I’m blown away every time I see a once shy child come out of their shell, singing, dancing and acting without a care in the world.

“Every single child has put their all into this production and it’s going to be an amazing show.”

13-year-old James Brown will play Shrek, with 17-year-old Shailey Collins as Fiona and 12-year-old Ava Taylor joining them as Donkey.

There will be two performances of Shrek The Musical Jr – one at 12pm and another at 4:30pm. The show is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/shrek-the-musical-jr/