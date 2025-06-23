Clanfield Summer Festival saddles up for a western-themed return

Clanfield Centre’s much-loved Summer Festival is back on Saturday July 5, and it’s set to be the biggest and best one yet. The event runs from 12noon to 7pm and, as always, it’s free to attend.

This year the festival has a Wild West theme, so expect cowboy hats, line dancing and prizes of drinks vouchers to spend at the saloon bar for the best dressed. Everyone’s welcome, including dogs, and there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained all day long.

There’s a packed line-up of live music from local acts including Malpractice, Ukes Of Hazzard, Jess Burns, Into Pieces, Charlie O'Donnell, Ignition Point, Singers n Stringers and Fraser Harper. Headlining the day are country band Emerald Falls.

Children can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles, giant bubble making, circus skills, pony rides, and the chance to see alpacas, goats, reptiles, and even hug a hen. There’ll be princesses to meet and greet throughout the day, performances from local dance groups, races for the little ones, tug of war, and the chance to decorate a cowboy hat. Dogs can also get involved in the fun, with a competition!

Clanfield Summer Festival 2024

There’ll be plenty of food and drink with stalls including Rita’s Pizza, Oliver’s Smokehouse, Slush Truck, Ollies Icez, Carter’s Saloon Bar and Grill, Burnett’s Donuts, Hawkins Wine and many more. The café in Clanfield Centre will also be open from 12pm until 5pm, selling delicious homemade cakes and hot and cold drinks.

Natasha Glover, Centre Manager at Clanfield Centre, said: “It’s one of the best days of the year in Clanfield – we’ve got brilliant music, loads for the kids, great food and a lovely community atmosphere. It’s all free to attend, and we’d love to see even more people this year.”

Community First, which run Clanfield Centre, is running shuttle buses every 30 minutes from Peel Park, Southlane Meadow, Hawthorn Road and First Avenue, with a suggested donation of £1 per person. Blue Badge holders can pre-book parking at the centre by calling 02394 211 650.

For more information see https://clanfieldcentre.co.uk