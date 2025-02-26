Classic Cars, Rare Spares and Vintage Treasure at Beaulieu’s Spring Autojumble!

To mark the 75th anniversary of the classic Sprite brand, there will be a special display of vibrant vintage Sprite caravans. Joining the lineup is a bright and cheerful 1971 Sprite 400, affectionately named ‘Chatty Caravan’, which is currently on display in the National Motor Museum.

The Dorset Branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club is back with its colourful MoggyFest display, showcasing up to 200 Morris Minors and contemporary classics. This year’s theme, ‘Morris Through the Decades’, will highlight the iconic 8hp model.

Anyone looking to sell their car should consider exhibiting it at the Automart. Whether it’s a restoration project or a car in pristine condition, sellers can take advantage of the thousands of visitors attending the show while potential buyers have the unique opportunity to chat directly with the sellers and work out a deal! Meanwhile, Dealermart is the ideal spot for dealers and restoration experts to showcase and sell their vehicles in a dedicated area.

Land Rover owners and enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Land Rover Rummage taking place on the Sunday of the show. A special section of the Spring Autojumble field will be devoted to the legendary 4X4 with spare parts, accessories and even complete project vehicles all up for sale.

Trunk Traders is another Sunday bonus that will return this year, with amateur autojumblers selling their surplus motoring paraphernalia from the boots of their cars including tools, spare parts and motoring books.

Thinking about exhibiting? The Spring Autojumble is the perfect opportunity to clear out your garage and join a vibrant community of autojumblers. Stands are welcome to showcase a range of items, from surplus spares, books and automobilia to antique and vintage finds. Plus, an award will be given to the stand that impresses judges most in terms of presentation, content, exhibitor knowledge, and how well it aligns with the spirit of the show.

Whether you’re looking to book a full stand, an Automart space to sell your vehicle or a Trunk Traders plot, book online or contact the Beaulieu Events team at [email protected] or on 01590 614614 to secure your place.

Both one-day and two-day tickets can be bought in advance online. For more details and to book your tickets, visit springautojumble.co.uk or call 01590 614614.

Spring Autojumble tickets also include access to the whole Beaulieu attraction. This includes the award-winning National Motor Museum, featuring its latest exhibition Streets Ahead, which takes visitors through a 1950s to 1970s street scene. Guests can also explore Palace House, the ancestral home to the Montagu family, where a selection of newly refurbished rooms will be open to the public for the first time this year. Additionally, visitors can enjoy the 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant, and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area.

