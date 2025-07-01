Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to inspire Southampton International Boat Show visitors to fulfil their ocean racing dreams and embrace the world of offshore sailing

British Power Boat Racing Club and E1 racing franchise Team Brady are also set to bring ocean racing expertise to the event’s new Powerhub.

Clipper Ventures will bring all the excitement of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to the Southampton International Boat Show this September, along with one of its magnificent Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts. (pictured).

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, run by Clipper Ventures, is a renowned and extraordinary sailing event that pushes participants to their limits. Spanning over 40,000 nautical miles, this epic race trains non-professional sailors to become ocean racers as they embark on a challenging adventure around the globe.

With a fleet of identical yachts, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race promotes camaraderie, teamwork, and personal growth. It offers ambitious individuals a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embrace the extraordinary world of offshore sailing by completing one or multiple legs, of the full circumnavigation.

The Clipper 70 yacht will be berthed in Europe’s largest purpose-built marina for all 10 days of this year’s much-anticipated Southampton International Boat Show (19-28 September), with visitors having a unique opportunity to explore the craft and talk to some of its previous crew.

There may also be the chance for visitors to head out on the Clipper 70, with four weather-dependent sailing trips planned across the event, setting off at 1pm each Saturday and Sunday*

The Clipper Race Team will also give daily talks on the new Boating Academy stage during the Southampton International Boat Show 2025, helping visitors fulfil their dreams of racing across the oceans or becoming an offshore sailing professional.

Previous Clipper Race Skippers, Max Rivers (now Deputy Race Director), and Race Manager Hannah Brewis, will offer career advice on becoming an offshore sailing professional during their Boating Academy sessions on Wednesday, 24th September, and Thursday, 25th September

Sailing legend and Clipper Ventures co-founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston will also join the speaker lineup. Sir Robin made history in 1969 by becoming the first person to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the globe.

In addition, Spinlock, a key partner and supplier of safety equipment to the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, plus the race’s sister brands, Clipper Events, SKIRR Adventures, and Hamble School of Yachting, will run 30-minute workshops on the Clipper Ventures stand and on the Clipper 70 throughout the show. Demonstrations and talks will cover a range of topics, including rope care; how to choose and maintain your lifejacket; how to get offshore racing experience; and high-latitude sailing.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is not the only team to bring the thrill of ocean racing to the Southampton International Boat Show 2025.

The show’s new Powerhub will feature the British Power Boat Racing Club (BPBRC) and E1 racing franchise Team Brady.

The BPBRC will be bringing one powerboat to the marina and another to the Powerhub, where visitors with an interest in powerboat racing can meet the team and learn more at their stand.

Team Brady is owned by seven-time Super Bowl champion and global superstar Tom Brady. Team representatives and pilots will be on hand to discuss the 2024 E1 World Champions' journey, the equipment, and the team's progress in just its second season

* Places to experience the Clipper 70 are free but limited and weather-dependent and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Bookings will be taken on the day at the Try-A-Boat booking station next to the lake.

Tickets for the Southampton International Boat Show start at £29 (concessions from £23), children aged 15 and under go free with an adult.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor looking to improve your skills, a family in search of new adventures, or just dipping your toes into the boating lifestyle, book your tickets to the Southampton International Boat Show now and secure your spot at the UK’s biggest celebration of boating and water sports.

Book your tickets, and find out more at www.southamptonboatshow.com