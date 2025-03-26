Come and try lawn bowls at Fareham Bowling Club
It's a free event and all equipment is provided for you plus coaching to get you started.
Lawn Bowls is open to all ages and abilities and provides a great social community too.
The bowling season gets underway in April and goes through to late September. It’s a great way to meet new people, provides gentle exercise plus you get to enjoy the summer outdoors.
Bob Alger, Treasurer and one of the official coaches at the club said: “We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to give bowling a try. You never know it might be the perfect sport for you. Please give me a call on 07758 801739 and book onto a session spaces will be limited so please book early to avoid disappointment.”
The club also offers social activities throughout the winter months too, which members are welcome to come along. A great way to meet new people and enjoy their company.
If you would like to know more about Fareham Bowls Club please visit the website www.farehambowls.org.uk